NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited digital asset production and corporate updates for the month of May 2024.

Corporate Highlights for May 2024

The Company had 256 servers actively generating revenue from its initial Bit Digital AI contract, as of May 31, 2024 . The Company earned an estimated $4.2 million of unaudited revenue from this contract during the month of May 2024 .

. The Company earned an estimated of unaudited revenue from this contract during the month of . In May 2024 , the Company produced 63.3 BTC, a 47% decrease compared to the prior month. The decrease was predominantly due to the reduction of bitcoin block rewards following the April halving event.

, the Company produced 63.3 BTC, a 47% decrease compared to the prior month. The decrease was predominantly due to the reduction of block rewards following the April halving event. The Company's active hash rate was approximately 2.54 EH/s as of May 31, 2024 . The decrease from the prior month was driven by voluntary curtailment activity.

. The decrease from the prior month was driven by voluntary curtailment activity. Treasury holdings [1] of BTC and ETH were 1,038.4 and 20,508.3 with a fair market value of approximately $70.1 million and $77.1 million , respectively, on May 31, 2024 .

of BTC and were 1,038.4 and 20,508.3 with a fair market value of approximately and , respectively, on . The BTC equivalent [2] of our digital asset holdings as of May 31, 2024 , was approximately 2,188.9, or approximately $147.7 million .

of our digital asset holdings as of , was approximately 2,188.9, or approximately . The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $47.3 million , and total liquidity (defined as cash and cash equivalents, USDC, and the fair market value of digital assets) of approximately $195.0 million , as of May 31, 2024 .

Proof-of-Stake Highlights

The Company had approximately 17,184 ETH actively staked in native staking protocols as of May 31, 2024 .

actively staked in native staking protocols as of . Bit Digital earned a blended APY of approximately 3.1% on its staked ETH position for the month of May 2024 .

position for the month of . The Company earned aggregate staking rewards of approximately 45.8 ETH during May 2024 .

Upcoming Events

Bitcoin Prague 2024 on June 13-15 th

2024 on Singular Research Summer Solstice Conference on June 20 th

Northland Growth Conference 2024 on June 25 th

Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Consumer / Entertainment / Media Virtual Conference on June 26-27 th

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York City. Our bitcoin mining operations are located in the US, Canada, and Iceland. The Company has established a business line, Bit Digital AI, that offers specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. For additional information, please contact ir@bit-digital.com or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

Safe Harbor Statement

[1] "Treasury holdings" excludes approximately 2,701 ETH that were transferred to an internally managed fund. [2] "BTC equivalent" is a hypothetical illustration of the value of our digital asset portfolio in bitcoin terms. BTC equivalent is defined as if all non-BTC digital assets, comprised of ETH, and USDC, were converted into BTC as of May 31, 2024, and added to our existing BTC balance. Conversion values are found using the closing price on coinmarketcap.com.

