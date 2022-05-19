Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bit Digital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTBT   KYG1144A1058

BIT DIGITAL, INC.

(BTBT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 01:34:22 pm EDT
1.725 USD   +3.29%
12:46pBit Digital Shares Rise 8% Despite Incidents Affecting Hosting Partners
DJ
10:42aBit Digital Hosting Partners Face Power Issues; Operational Hash Rate Affected
MT
09:01aBit Digital, Inc. Announces Interruptions To Certain Hosting Partners' Operations
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bit Digital Shares Rise 8% Despite Incidents Affecting Hosting Partners

05/19/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Bit Digital Inc. up 8% to $1.80 after the company said it has recently been informed of two incidents affecting its hosting partners' operations.

The bitcoin mining company said hosting partner Blockfusion USA Inc. advised it that the substation at its Niagara Falls, N.Y., facility was damaged by an explosion and subsequent fire, and power was cut off to 2,515 bitcoin miners and 710 ethereum miners that had been operating at the site immediately prior to the incident.

There isn't believed to have been any material damage to the mining center building or to the company's miners. The explosion and fire are believed to have been caused by the power utility.

Blockfusion and Bit Digital intend to pursue claims including seeking reimbursement for lost revenue. Blockfusion is working with its insurer and National Grid to restore power as quickly as possible.

Hosting partner Digihost Technology Inc. has advised Bit Digital that a cut in power to its North Tonawanda, N.Y., site has resulted in 1,580 miners going offline, citing the need for additional approvals from the power authorities.

Bit Digital said the two incidents have resulted in a 46.8% reduction to its operating hash rate, which is expected to have a material adverse effect on its operating results until such matters are resolved.

Bitcoin was at $30,288.48, up 5% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was at $2,020.59, up 4% in the past 24 hours.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIT DIGITAL, INC. 2.69% 1.715 Delayed Quote.-72.53%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -5.05% 27393.8 End-of-day quote.-34.83%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -5.49% 28745.7 End-of-day quote.-39.78%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -3.01% 0.0666 End-of-day quote.-15.58%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -7.91% 1824.7 End-of-day quote.-44.98%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -8.35% 1914.89 End-of-day quote.-49.16%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -3.09% 1207 Delayed Quote.17.52%
All news about BIT DIGITAL, INC.
12:46pBit Digital Shares Rise 8% Despite Incidents Affecting Hosting Partners
DJ
10:42aBit Digital Hosting Partners Face Power Issues; Operational Hash Rate Affected
MT
09:01aBit Digital, Inc. Announces Interruptions To Certain Hosting Partners' Operations
PR
05:32aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for -2-
DJ
05/13Crypto-Related Stocks Bounce Back Friday After Thursday Rout
MT
05/12Crypto-Related Stocks Sink as Bitcoin Price Falls to Below $26,000
MT
05/10Bit Digital Reports Bitcoin Production in April
MT
05/10Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for April 2022
PR
05/10Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Unaudited Bitcoin Production Data for the Month of April 20..
CI
05/09Cryptocurrency Stocks Dropping Following Bitcoin, Digital Currencies
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIT DIGITAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 112 M - -
Net income 2022 37,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart BIT DIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bit Digital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIT DIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,67 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 738%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan Bullett Chief Executive Officer
Erke Huang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Zhaohui Deng Chairman
Xiong Yan Independent Director
Ichi Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIT DIGITAL, INC.-72.53%134
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-75.02%13 994
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-65.84%1 217
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-69.08%1 080
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-68.97%880
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-82.71%362