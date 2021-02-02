Log in
Bit Digital : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Investors

02/02/2021 | 11:11am EST
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Bit Digital Inc. ("Bit Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTBT) securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Bit Digital investors have until March 22, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates "a fake crypto currency business" "designed to steal funds from investors." Though the Company claims "it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China," J Capital alleged that "is simply not possible" and stated that "[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there."

On this news, Bit Digital's stock price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Bit Digital securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 22, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.  To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.  If you purchased Bit Digital securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-bit-digital-inc-btbt-investors-301220082.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles


© PRNewswire 2021
