Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming March 22, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Bit Digital Inc. ("Bit Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTBT ) securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Investors suffering losses on their Bit Digital investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates "a fake crypto currency business" "designed to steal funds from investors." Though the Company claims "it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China," J Capital alleged that "is simply not possible" and stated that "[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there."

On this news, Bit Digital's stock price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bit Digital securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 22, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

