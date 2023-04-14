Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BIT Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTCM   US0554742090

BIT MINING LIMITED

(BTCM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-14 pm EDT
3.080 USD   +14.93%
04:46pBIT Mining Accounting Policy for Cryptocurrency Assets Fails to Meet FASB Standards
DJ
04:41pBIT Mining Limited Announces Changes to Board of Directors
PR
04:06pBIT Mining Announces Forthcoming Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BIT Mining Accounting Policy for Cryptocurrency Assets Fails to Meet FASB Standards

04/14/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


BIT Mining Ltd. on Friday said its board's audit committee determined that its accounting policy for cryptocurrency assets wasn't in compliance with applicable guidance under Financial Accounting Standards Board.

The cryptocurrency mining company said its accounting policy error wasn't material to previously issued financial statements. BIT Mining said it intends to correct the error and that relevant revisions will be reflected in its forthcoming annual report.

BIT Mining said it has historically calculated the impairment of cryptocurrency assets on a daily basis using the spot price at a standard cutoff time, which it determined wasn't compliant with the FASB standards.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1646ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 643 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,5 M 28,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart BIT MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BIT Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIT MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,68
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian feng Yang Senior Vice President
Qiang Yuan Vice President-Finance
Bo Yu Chairman, COO & General Counsel
Danni Zheng Vice President & Investment Director
Qian Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIT MINING LIMITED69.62%29
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.298.23%2 254
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.190.94%1 927
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.173.85%335
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION92.39%318
CLEANSPARK, INC.93.14%307
