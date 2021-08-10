Log in
    BTCM   US0554741001

BIT MINING LIMITED

(BTCM)
BIT Mining Limited : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 17, 2021

08/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining Limited" or the "Company"), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, and data center operation. The Company owns the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name BTC.com. The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing, to complete its vertical integration with its supply chain, increase its self-sufficiency and strengthen its competitive position.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause BIT Mining's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the completion of the private placement; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the private placement and the intended use of net proceeds from the private placement. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For further information:

BIT Mining Limited
http://ir.btc.com
Ms. Danni Zheng
Tel: +86 755 8633 8005
Email: ir@btc.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Helen Wu
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: BITMining@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: BITMining@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-mining-limited-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-17-2021-301351862.html

SOURCE BIT Mining Limited


© PRNewswire 2021
