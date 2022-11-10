Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BIT Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    BTCM   US0554741001

BIT MINING LIMITED

(BTCM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
0.1889 USD   -3.18%
BIT Mining Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17, 2022
PR
Datamall Chain (DMC) Foundation Adds 5 Major Strategic Partners to Decentralized Storage Ecosystem
AQ
BIT Mining Limited(NYSE:BTCM) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
BIT Mining Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17, 2022

11/10/2022 | 06:01am EST
AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining Limited" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before the U.S. market open on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation and miner manufacturing. The Company owns the world's top blockchain browser BTC.com and the comprehensive mining pool business operated under BTC.com, providing multi-currency mining services including BTC, ETH and LTC. The Company also owns a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing, enabling the Company's self-efficiency through vertical integration with its supply chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause BIT Mining's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the formation of the JV, the joint development and operation of the Ohio Mining Site, and the execution and anticipated benefits of BIT Mining's growth strategy, including the transactions contemplated under the Agreements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For further information:

BIT Mining Limited 
ir@btcm.group  
ir.btcm.group  
www.btcm.group 

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: BITMining@thepiacentegroup.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-mining-limited-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-17-2022-301674204.html

SOURCE BIT Mining Limited


© PRNewswire 2022
