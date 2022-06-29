Bit Origin : Annual Shareholders Meeting - Form 6-K
Annual Shareholders Meeting
On June 23, 2022, 10:00 pm EST, Bit Origin Ltd. (the "Company") held its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") at 375 Park Ave, Fl 1502, New York, NY 10152. Holders of 34,805,263 ordinary shares of the Company were present in person or by proxy at the annual meeting, representing approximately 44.06% of the total 79,002,734 outstanding ordinary shares as of the record date of June 1, 2022, and therefore constituting a quorum of a majority of the ordinary shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the annual meeting as of the record date. The final voting results for each matter submitted to a vote of shareholders at the meeting are as follows:
1.
To elect Mr. Lucas Wang, Mr. Erick W. Rengifo, Mr. Xiaping Cao, Mr. K. Bryce Toussaint, and Mr. Scott Silverman as directors to serve for a one-year term that expires at the next annual meeting of stockholders, or until their successors are elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal;
2.
To ratify the appointment of WCC, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022;
All matters voted on at the Annual Meeting were approved as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company. The number of votes cast for or against and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each proposal, as applicable, is set forth below. The Company's inspector of election reported the final vote of the stockholders as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Election of Directors
Lucas Wang
34,793,537
11,726
0
Erick W. Rengifo
34,793,951
11,312
0
Xiaping Cao
34,792,613
12,650
0
K. Bryce Toussaint
34,791,955
13,308
0
Scott Silverman
34,794,635
10,628
0
For
Against
Abstain
Ratification of Appointment of Independent registered public accounting firm
