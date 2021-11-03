DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Research Update

03.11.2021 / 08:00

Bitcoin Group SE: GBC AG publishes initial research report with buy recommendation and price target of EUR 120.00



Herford, November 03, 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) receives an analyst vote. Today, the research house GBC AG published its initial study with a price target of EUR 120.00 and a buy recommendation for the share. From now on, GBC analysts Matthias Greiffenberger and Felix Haugg will cover the further development of Bitcoin Group SE with continuous assessments.

In their study, the two analysts highlight in particular the dynamic development of the cryptocurrency trading venue Bitcoin.de: "The trading venue is highly profitable and recording dynamic growth." They further comment: "With a market capitalization of EUR 250.00 million and an enterprise value of EUR 49.80 million (market capitalization minus crypto & cash holdings), we currently see the company as strongly undervalued."

In the analysts' view, the local German regulation is particularly advantageous. Due to the German company headquarters and the BaFin regulation with a bank license, more regulatory security can be guaranteed. Thus, according to the research team, alternative trading venues with lower fees or higher liquidity should not automatically pose a threat to Bitcoin.de.

The comprehensive research increases the transparency regarding the business model of Bitcoin Group SE as well as the attractiveness of the share.

The full GBC study is available for download at bitcoingroup.com.



About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Satoshi Vision and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the Primary Market of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (ticker symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). More information on Bitcoin Group SE can be found at bitcoingroup.com.

About Bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 customers, is also one of Europe's largest crypto marketplaces. After almost 10 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have its customer credit balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing company (last audit as of November 16, 2020). The unique integration with a bank account of the Fidor Bank via express trading allows trading to be carried out as quickly as on a stock exchange. In addition to Bitcoin, on Bitcoin.de Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euro.

Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Marco Bodewein

Nordstraße 14

32051 Herford

E-Mail: ir2021@bitcoingroup.com

Tel.: +49.5221.69435.20

Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Jens Jüttner

Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30

E-Mail: jj@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de