Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bitcoin Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADE   DE000A1TNV91

BITCOIN GROUP SE

(ADE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:52 2022-09-09 pm EDT
21.68 EUR   +7.01%
04:07pBITCOIN GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/01Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2022 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share resolved
EQ
07/01Bitcoin Group SE Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bitcoin Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/09/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.09.2022 / 22:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bitcoin Group SE

b) LEI
3912007O3KBYO8R0SM92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.88 EUR 4976.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.88 EUR 4976.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bitcoin Group SE
Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
Germany
Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77983  09.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439071&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BITCOIN GROUP SE
04:07pBITCOIN GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/01Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2022 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share res..
EQ
07/01Bitcoin Group SE Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/01Bitcoin Group SE Approves First-Time Payment of Dividend
CI
05/25BITCOIN : Hauptversammlung
PU
05/17Bitcoin Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
05/17Bitcoin Group SE publishes annual Report 2021 - first dividend payment of EUR 0.10 per ..
EQ
05/16Bitcoin Group SE pays a dividend for the first time since its IPO
EQ
05/16Bitcoin Group SE Recommends Dividend for the First Time, for the Financial Year 2021
CI
03/29Bitcoin Group SE publishes preliminary results 2021 - significant growth in revenue and..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BITCOIN GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14,6 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2022 -0,63 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart BITCOIN GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Bitcoin Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITCOIN GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Nowak Co-Managing Director
Marco Bodewein Co-Managing Director
Hlawatschek Per Co-Managing Director & Chief Information Officer
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hofmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BITCOIN GROUP SE-50.22%101
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-26.11%1 788
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-16.82%1 740
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-65.76%609
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-18.96%18
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-57.01%15