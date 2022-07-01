DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2022 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share resolved



01.07.2022 / 15:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2022 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share resolved

Herford, July 01, 2022 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2022 today. The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions on the agenda with large majorities. In total, 35.32% of the Company's share capital was represented in the vote at the Annual General Meeting. As in the previous year, the meeting was held in person.

In its speech, the Management Board looked back on the successful financial year 2021. Among other things, Bitcoin Group SE increased earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by more than 87% to EUR 19.7 million compared to the previous year. The shareholders will benefit from the successful business development in 2021. With a large majority, the Annual General Meeting approved the first-time payment of a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.10 per share.

"The excellent positioning in the market, high earnings power in the core business and our solid financial situation allow us to let our shareholders participate in the company's success for the first time in the form of a dividend. Despite a challenging environment, we intend to continue on our path of sustainable and profitable growth," said Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.

Furthermore, new elections for the Supervisory Board of Bitcoin Group SE took place. Supervisory Board member Martin Rubensdörffer had resigned his mandate as of July 01, 2022. For Mr. Rubensdörffer, new member Mr. Holger E. Giese (Lawyer) joins the supervisory body. At the same time, the shareholders approved an expansion of the Supervisory Board from four to five members. The Annual General Meeting elected Mr. Sebastian Borek (General Partner of Peruya Asset Management GmbH and Managing Director of Visionary Ventures GmbH, Aldeia de Juso, Portugal) as an additional member.

At its constituent meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Board again elected Alexander Müller as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Rainer Hofmann remains his deputy.

"We look forward to the support of Sebastian Borek and Holger E. Giese on the Supervisory Board. Both are proven experts with a clear vision. Thus, we are gaining even more expertise overall. On behalf of the entire Management Board, I would also like to thank Martin Rubensdörffer for his trusting cooperation and passionate commitment," said Marco Bodewein.

The voting results are available on the Bitcoin Group SE website at bitcoingroup.com in the Annual General Meeting section.



About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Satoshi Vision and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the Primary Market of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (ticker symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). More information on Bitcoin Group SE can be found at bitcoingroup.com

About Bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 registered users, is also one of Europe's largest crypto marketplaces. After 10 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have its customer credit balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing company (last audit as of October 18, 2021). The unique integration with a bank account of the Fidor Bank via express trading allows trading to be carried out as quickly as on a stock exchange. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), on Bitcoin.de Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euro.

Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Marco Bodewein

Nordstraße 14

32051 Herford

Email: ir2022@bitcoingroup.com

Phone: +49.5221.69435.20

Fax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Jens Jüttner

Email: jj@crossalliance.de

Phone: +49.89.1250903-30

Website: www.crossalliance.de