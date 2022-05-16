Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bitcoin Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADE   DE000A1TNV91

BITCOIN GROUP SE

(ADE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/16 02:39:20 pm EDT
32.16 EUR   -0.56%
03/29Bitcoin Group SE publishes preliminary results 2021 - significant growth in revenue and earnings
EQ
2021BITCOIN GROUP SE : Bitcoin Group SE reaches milestone by expanding marketplace offering to include crypto-to-crypto trading
EQ
2021BITCOIN GROUP SE : GBC AG publishes initial research report with buy recommendation and price target of EUR 120.00
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bitcoin Group SE pays a dividend for the first time since its IPO

05/16/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Dividend
Bitcoin Group SE pays a dividend for the first time since its IPO

16-May-2022 / 20:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE pays a dividend for the first time since its IPO

Herford, 16 May 2022 ? The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) have decided in their Supervisory Board Meeting today to propose to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on 1 July 2022, the payment of a dividend for the financial year 2021 of EUR 0.10 per no-par value share entitled to dividend. This corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 0.5 million.

Bitcoin Group SE's Annual Report 2021 is expected to be published tomorrow, Tuesday.


Contact:
Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
Nordstraße 14
32051 Herford
E-Mail: ir2022@bitcoingroup.com
Tel.: +49.5221.69435.20
Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25
Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Jens Jüttner
Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30
E-Mail: jj@crossalliance.de

16-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bitcoin Group SE
Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
Germany
Phone: +49.5221.69435.20
Fax: +49.5221.69435.25
E-mail: ir2021@bitcoingroup.com
Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
WKN: A1TNV9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1353761

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1353761  16-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353761&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BITCOIN GROUP SE
03/29Bitcoin Group SE publishes preliminary results 2021 - significant growth in revenue and..
EQ
2021BITCOIN GROUP SE : Bitcoin Group SE reaches milestone by expanding marketplace offering to..
EQ
2021BITCOIN GROUP SE : GBC AG publishes initial research report with buy recommendation and pr..
EQ
2021BITCOIN GROUP SE REPORTS ON EXTRAORD : Revenue and earnings triple
EQ
2021Bitcoin Group SE Announces Earnings Results for the First Half of 2021
CI
2021Bitcoin Group SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Financial Year of 2021
CI
2021BITCOIN GROUP SE RECORDS FURTHER GRO : Value of crypto assets rises to EUR 180 million
EQ
2021BITCOIN GROUP SE : Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with high approval rat..
EQ
2021BITCOIN : reaches target of one million customers on cryptocurrency trading site Bitcoin.d..
EQ
2021BITCOIN : publishes 2020 annual report - earnings per share increase by 342%
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BITCOIN GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 15,0 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net income 2020 9,52 M 9,90 M 9,90 M
Net cash 2020 11,7 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 162 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,2x
EV / Sales 2020 23,1x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart BITCOIN GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Bitcoin Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITCOIN GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Nowak Co-Managing Director
Marco Bodewein Co-Managing Director
Hlawatschek Per Co-Managing Director & Chief Information Officer
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hofmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BITCOIN GROUP SE-20.54%168
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-8.38%1 863
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-45.19%1 043
PYRAMID AG-16.08%46
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-36.45%24
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-19.43%19