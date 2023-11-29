EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE
/ Key word(s): Statement
Bitcoin Group SE takes measures to improve its internal control system
Herford, Germany, 29 November 2023 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) comments on defects identified by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in the fulfillment of due diligence obligations and in the suspicious activity reporting system of futurum bank AG, subsidiary of the Bitcoin Group.
Despite the misleading statements in the press, this was an order to rectify deficiencies from the 2022 annual audit report.
Specifically, it concerns internal safeguard measures in the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing. Bitcoin Group SE and futurum bank AG have already initiated various measures in the current financial year in order to meet the regulatory requirements within the specified timeframe and are working closely with BaFin. The aim is to remedy the identified deficiencies in a timely manner.
The Bitcoin Group expressly points out that there are currently no indications of violations of money laundering and terrorist financing laws within the Group. The operational business is not affected by the BaFin's notification of defects. Furthermore, no fines were imposed on futurum bank AG for regulatory violations or other reasons.
"We are actively working with BaFin to quickly address the criticized weaknesses in our internal processes, which have not kept pace with the company's growth in recent years. We accept BaFin's statement and are placing great importance to the fulfillment of regulatory measures, as we see this as a significant competitive advantage over international competitors," says Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.
About Bitcoin Group SE:
Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Nordstrasse 14
|32052 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2023@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1784507
