Bitcoin Group SE takes measures to improve its internal control system

Herford, Germany, 29 November 2023 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) comments on defects identified by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in the fulfillment of due diligence obligations and in the suspicious activity reporting system of futurum bank AG, subsidiary of the Bitcoin Group.

Despite the misleading statements in the press, this was an order to rectify deficiencies from the 2022 annual audit report.

Specifically, it concerns internal safeguard measures in the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing. Bitcoin Group SE and futurum bank AG have already initiated various measures in the current financial year in order to meet the regulatory requirements within the specified timeframe and are working closely with BaFin. The aim is to remedy the identified deficiencies in a timely manner.

The Bitcoin Group expressly points out that there are currently no indications of violations of money laundering and terrorist financing laws within the Group. The operational business is not affected by the BaFin's notification of defects. Furthermore, no fines were imposed on futurum bank AG for regulatory violations or other reasons.

"We are actively working with BaFin to quickly address the criticized weaknesses in our internal processes, which have not kept pace with the company's growth in recent years. We accept BaFin's statement and are placing great importance to the fulfillment of regulatory measures, as we see this as a significant competitive advantage over international competitors," says Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.

About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com .





About Bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 registered users, is also one of Europe’s largest crypto marketplaces. After more than 10 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and so far only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have customer balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing firm (current audit as of November 22, 2022). The unique express trading allows trading to take place as quickly as on an exchange. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euros on Bitcoin.de.



Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Marco Bodewein

Luisenstraße 4

32052 Herford

E-Mail: ir2023@bitcoingroup.com

Phone: +49.5221.69435.20

Fax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com