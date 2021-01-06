Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bitcoin Group SE    ADE   DE000A1TNV91

BITCOIN GROUP SE

(ADE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PRESS RELEASE : Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million barrier

01/06/2021 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain 
Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million 
barrier 
 
2021-01-06 / 11:21 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million 
barrier * 
 
Herford, January 06, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 [1]) is 
starting the new year with tailwind. Through the cryptocurrency trading 
place Bitcoin.de [2], operated by futurum bank AG, the company benefits 
significantly from the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies. This is not 
only noticeable in the increasing trading activities of the more than 
900,000 customers on Bitcoin.de [2]. 
 
Parallel to the recent record highs of the Bitcoin, which exceeded the EUR 
28,000 mark at the beginning of 2021, Bitcoin Group SE also reports a new 
high in its own cryptocurrency holdings. The company's own cryptocurrency 
holdings recently broke the EUR 100 million mark. Bitcoin accounts for the 
largest share of the company's own holdings, while the rest is distributed 
among other popular cryptocurrencies. By way of comparison, Bitcoin Group SE 
reported holdings of EUR 27.5 million in its balance sheet as of 31 December 
2019. Already at the beginning of December 2020, the company reported 
exceeding the value of EUR 60 million. 
 
"As the operator of one of the largest cryptocurrency trading venues in 
Europe, we are very pleased about the dynamic development of Bitcoin and the 
continuous growth of the community - both on the part of private and 
business customers. In the tenth year of existence of Bitcoin.de [2], we 
want to continue to be a reliable partner for them and further shape the 
spread of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies have come to stay, we have 
always emphasised that, and even a major bank like JP Morgan now forecasts a 
Bitcoin price of more than USD 140,000. This and the constantly rising 
Bitcoin prices thus impressively underpin our assessment. It is literally a 
win-win situation that the development has a positive effect on the balance 
sheet for our company and therefore in two respects for our shareholders," 
says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE. 
 
*About Bitcoin Group SE:* 
Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive 
business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and 
Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, 
which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency 
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum and Litecoin under Bitcoin.de 
[2], and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial 
services provider supervised by BaFin. 
 
Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the Primary Market of Dusseldorf Stock 
Exchange and on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (ticker symbol: 
ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). More information on Bitcoin Group SE 
can be found at www.bitcoingroup.com. [3] 
 
*About Bitcoin.de:* 
Bitcoin.de [2] is a licensed Bitcoin marketplace in Germany and one of 
Europe's largest Bitcoin marketplaces with more than 900,000 customers. 
After more than 9 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being 
one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not 
transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank 
account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The 
cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. 
Bitcoin.de is the first and only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have 
its customer credit balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed 
German auditing company (last audit as of October 08, 2019). The unique 
integration with a bank account of the Fidor Bank via express trading allows 
trading to be carried out as quickly as on a stock exchange. In addition to 
Bitcoin, on Bitcoin.de Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), 
Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) can be traded against Euro. 
 
*Contact:* 
Bitcoin Group SE 
Marco Bodewein 
Nordstraße 14 
32051 Herford 
mail: ir2020@bitcoingroup.com 
phone: +49.5221.69435.20 
fax: +49.5221.69435.25 
website: www.bitcoingroup.com [4] 
 
*Investor Relations contact:* 
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH 
Jens Jüttner 
phone: +49.89.1250903-30 
mail: jj@crossalliance.de 
website: www.crossalliance.de [5] 
 
2021-01-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Bitcoin Group SE 
             Nordstrasse 14 
             32051 Herford 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49.5221.69435.20 
Fax:         +49.5221.69435.25 
E-mail:      ir2020@bitcoingroup.com 
Internet:    www.bitcoingroup.com 
ISIN:        DE000A1TNV91 
WKN:         A1TNV9 
Listed:      Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf 
             (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, 
             Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158814 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158814 2021-01-06 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1f775d5eb3a2ef91c865ccff22d8ed4a&application_id=1158814&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=582d51cde93fa97b3c808764128f62be&application_id=1158814&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b786f52d1bbd13d096bb72a797dfa372&application_id=1158814&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=603a1c2378a8b18e27dc1234091ca26e&application_id=1158814&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4f159fd970f5638d53076b494c607d01&application_id=1158814&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 05:21 ET (10:21 GMT)

All news about BITCOIN GROUP SE
05:23aBITCOIN GROUP SE : Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million barr..
EQ
05:22aPRESS RELEASE : Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 1..
DJ
2020PRESS RELEASE : Bitcoin Group SE: Sales increases by more than 130 percent after..
DJ
2020BITCOIN GROUP SE : Sales increases by more than 130 percent after ten months com..
EQ
2020BITCOIN GROUP SE : Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 60 million barri..
EQ
2020PRESS RELEASE : Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 6..
DJ
2020BITCOIN : reaches the 2020 annual target of 900,0000 customers on cryptocurrency..
EQ
2020BITCOIN : joins Germany's first Blockchain Index Fund (ETF)
EQ
2020BITCOIN : completes merger of Bitcoin Deutschland AG with futurum bank AG into G..
EQ
2020BITCOIN : publishes Half-Year Report 2020 - dynamic growth despite challenging e..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6,30 M 7,77 M 7,77 M
Net income 2019 2,15 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
Net cash 2019 4,15 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
P/E ratio 2019 58,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 358 M 440 M 441 M
EV / Sales 2018 7,91x
EV / Sales 2019 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart BITCOIN GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Bitcoin Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITCOIN GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Nowak Co-Managing Director
Marco Bodewein Co-Managing Director
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman
Rainer Hofmann Director
Alexander Müller Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BITCOIN GROUP SE-0.14%440
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.96%108 981
UBS GROUP AG2.33%52 076
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-3.09%43 589
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.66%37 359
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-2.44%33 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ