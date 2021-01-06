PRESS RELEASE : Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million barrier

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million
barrier
2021-01-06 / 11:21
Herford, January 06, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 [1]) is
starting the new year with tailwind. Through the cryptocurrency trading
place Bitcoin.de [2], operated by futurum bank AG, the company benefits
significantly from the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies. This is not
only noticeable in the increasing trading activities of the more than
900,000 customers on Bitcoin.de [2].
Parallel to the recent record highs of the Bitcoin, which exceeded the EUR
28,000 mark at the beginning of 2021, Bitcoin Group SE also reports a new
high in its own cryptocurrency holdings. The company's own cryptocurrency
holdings recently broke the EUR 100 million mark. Bitcoin accounts for the
largest share of the company's own holdings, while the rest is distributed
among other popular cryptocurrencies. By way of comparison, Bitcoin Group SE
reported holdings of EUR 27.5 million in its balance sheet as of 31 December
2019. Already at the beginning of December 2020, the company reported
exceeding the value of EUR 60 million.
"As the operator of one of the largest cryptocurrency trading venues in
Europe, we are very pleased about the dynamic development of Bitcoin and the
continuous growth of the community - both on the part of private and
business customers. In the tenth year of existence of Bitcoin.de [2], we
want to continue to be a reliable partner for them and further shape the
spread of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies have come to stay, we have
always emphasised that, and even a major bank like JP Morgan now forecasts a
Bitcoin price of more than USD 140,000. This and the constantly rising
Bitcoin prices thus impressively underpin our assessment. It is literally a
win-win situation that the development has a positive effect on the balance
sheet for our company and therefore in two respects for our shareholders,"
says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE.
*About Bitcoin Group SE:*
Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive
business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and
Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG,
which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum and Litecoin under Bitcoin.de
[2], and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial
services provider supervised by BaFin.
Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the Primary Market of Dusseldorf Stock
Exchange and on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (ticker symbol:
ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). More information on Bitcoin Group SE
can be found at www.bitcoingroup.com. [3]
*About Bitcoin.de:*
Bitcoin.de [2] is a licensed Bitcoin marketplace in Germany and one of
Europe's largest Bitcoin marketplaces with more than 900,000 customers.
After more than 9 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being
one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not
transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank
account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The
cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets.
Bitcoin.de is the first and only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have
its customer credit balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed
German auditing company (last audit as of October 08, 2019). The unique
integration with a bank account of the Fidor Bank via express trading allows
trading to be carried out as quickly as on a stock exchange. In addition to
Bitcoin, on Bitcoin.de Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG),
Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) can be traded against Euro.
*Contact:*
Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
Nordstraße 14
32051 Herford
mail: ir2020@bitcoingroup.com
phone: +49.5221.69435.20
fax: +49.5221.69435.25
website: www.bitcoingroup.com [4]
*Investor Relations contact:*
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Jens Jüttner
phone: +49.89.1250903-30
mail: jj@crossalliance.de
website: www.crossalliance.de [5]
