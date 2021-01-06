PRESS RELEASE : Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million barrier

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million barrier 2021-01-06 / 11:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million barrier * Herford, January 06, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 [1]) is starting the new year with tailwind. Through the cryptocurrency trading place Bitcoin.de [2], operated by futurum bank AG, the company benefits significantly from the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies. This is not only noticeable in the increasing trading activities of the more than 900,000 customers on Bitcoin.de [2]. Parallel to the recent record highs of the Bitcoin, which exceeded the EUR 28,000 mark at the beginning of 2021, Bitcoin Group SE also reports a new high in its own cryptocurrency holdings. The company's own cryptocurrency holdings recently broke the EUR 100 million mark. Bitcoin accounts for the largest share of the company's own holdings, while the rest is distributed among other popular cryptocurrencies. By way of comparison, Bitcoin Group SE reported holdings of EUR 27.5 million in its balance sheet as of 31 December 2019. Already at the beginning of December 2020, the company reported exceeding the value of EUR 60 million. "As the operator of one of the largest cryptocurrency trading venues in Europe, we are very pleased about the dynamic development of Bitcoin and the continuous growth of the community - both on the part of private and business customers. In the tenth year of existence of Bitcoin.de [2], we want to continue to be a reliable partner for them and further shape the spread of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies have come to stay, we have always emphasised that, and even a major bank like JP Morgan now forecasts a Bitcoin price of more than USD 140,000. This and the constantly rising Bitcoin prices thus impressively underpin our assessment. It is literally a win-win situation that the development has a positive effect on the balance sheet for our company and therefore in two respects for our shareholders," says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE. *About Bitcoin Group SE:* Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum and Litecoin under Bitcoin.de [2], and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin. Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the Primary Market of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (ticker symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). More information on Bitcoin Group SE can be found at www.bitcoingroup.com. [3] *About Bitcoin.de:* Bitcoin.de [2] is a licensed Bitcoin marketplace in Germany and one of Europe's largest Bitcoin marketplaces with more than 900,000 customers. After more than 9 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have its customer credit balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing company (last audit as of October 08, 2019). The unique integration with a bank account of the Fidor Bank via express trading allows trading to be carried out as quickly as on a stock exchange. In addition to Bitcoin, on Bitcoin.de Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) can be traded against Euro. *Contact:* Bitcoin Group SE Marco Bodewein Nordstraße 14 32051 Herford mail: ir2020@bitcoingroup.com phone: +49.5221.69435.20 fax: +49.5221.69435.25 website: www.bitcoingroup.com [4] *Investor Relations contact:* CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH Jens Jüttner phone: +49.89.1250903-30 mail: jj@crossalliance.de website: www.crossalliance.de [5] 2021-01-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Language: English Company: Bitcoin Group SE Nordstrasse 14 32051 Herford Germany Phone: +49.5221.69435.20 Fax: +49.5221.69435.25 E-mail: ir2020@bitcoingroup.com Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com ISIN: DE000A1TNV91 WKN: A1TNV9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

