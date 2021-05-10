PRESS RELEASE: Bitcoin Group SE: Per Hlawatschek strengthens Management Board in the function of Chief Information Officer (CIO)

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel Bitcoin Group SE: Per Hlawatschek strengthens Management Board in the function of Chief Information Officer (CIO) 2021-05-10 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bitcoin Group SE: Per Hlawatschek strengthens Management Board in the function of Chief Information Officer (CIO) Herford, May 10, 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91), is consistently implementing its growth strategy and professionalizing its structures. To this end, the Board of Directors has appointed Per Hlawatschek to the Management Board with effect from May 1, 2021. From this time on, he will assume the function of Chief Information Officer (CIO). Per Hlawatschek is a proven digitalization expert who has already held responsible positions at Bitcoin Group SE for several years. He was significantly involved in the development of the cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de operated by futurum bank AG. After studying economics at the University of Bielefeld, Mr. Hlawatschek first worked as a research assistant at the Chair of Applied Computer Science and Business Informatics. He then contributed his expertise to the development of numerous well-known online platforms. Mr. Hlawatschek will continue to drive the development of Bitcoin.de in the future and additionally undertake and accompany the technological and strategic evaluation of potential investments and partnerships for Bitcoin Group SE and its subsidiaries, currently in particular futurum bank AG. "Per Hlawatschek has literally shaped the development of Bitcoin.de with his expertise right from the start. As a proven cryptocurrency expert with extensive experience, he is the ideal person to expand our exposed position in the market and unfold the full potential of Bitcoin.de," says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE. "Bitcoin Group SE has high momentum and offers great opportunities to significantly shape the process towards a higher penetration of cryptocurrencies. My goal is to position the group even more strongly in the cryptocurrency market and to contribute sustainably to increasing the value of the company," says Per Hlawatschek, Managing Director and CIO of Bitcoin Group SE. About Bitcoin Group SE: Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin. Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the Primary Market of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (ticker symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). More information on Bitcoin Group SE can be found at bitcoingroup.com.. About Bitcoin.de: Bitcoin.de is a licensed Bitcoin marketplace in Germany and one of Europe's largest Bitcoin marketplaces with more than 975,000 customers. After more than 9 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have its customer credit balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing company (last audit as of November 16, 2020). The unique integration with a bank account of the Fidor Bank via express trading allows trading to be carried out as quickly as on a stock exchange. In addition to Bitcoin, on Bitcoin.de Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against Euro. Contact: Bitcoin Group SE Marco Bodewein Nordstraße 14 32051 Herford E-Mail: ir2021@bitcoingroup.com Telefon: +49.5221.69435.20 Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25 Website: www.bitcoingroup.com Investor Relations Contact: CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH Jens Jüttner Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30 E-Mail: jj@crossalliance.de Website: www.crossalliance.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Bitcoin Group SE Nordstrasse 14 32051 Herford Germany Phone: +49.5221.69435.20 Fax: +49.5221.69435.25 E-mail: ir2020@bitcoingroup.com Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com ISIN: DE000A1TNV91 WKN: A1TNV9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1194238 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1194238 2021-05-10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)