Bitcoin Well : Acquisition Agreement

ACQUISITION AGREEMENT dated effective as of the 30th day of April, 2021.

BETWEEN:

RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP., a company incorporated under the laws of Alberta and having an office at 1900, 520 - 3rd Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0R3

(hereinafter referred to as "Red River")

- and -

1739001 ALBERTA LTD. o/a BITCOIN WELL, a company incorporated under the laws of Alberta and having an office at 10142 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T6E 1Z4

(hereinafter referred to as "Bitcoin Well")

- and -

ADAM O'BRIEN, in his capacity as Voting Trustee for the Bitcoin Shareholders under the Voting Trust Agreement (as such terms are defined herein) (hereinafter referred to as "Voting Trustee")

RECITALS: