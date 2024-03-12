EDMONTON, Alberta, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces “Instant Buy” which gives customers the ability to buy bitcoin and receive it to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 60 seconds. The Company also provides preliminary and unaudited early March signup data as follows:







Early March Signup Data

650 new users signed up since March 1, 2024

On pace for over 1,750 new users to sign up in March

If achieved, this will represent 40% growth from February

If achieved, this will represent 74% growth from Q4 2023

Instant Buy - now available in USA

Bitcoin Portal customers in the USA now benefit from Instant Buy at bitcoinwell.com/app - which has been available on the Bitcoin Portal in Canada since 2022. As of this morning, all USA customers will be able to use their USD balance to simultaneously buy bitcoin and have it received to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 1 minute. Previously, this process took up to 4 hours.



“This is Automatic Self Custody at work,” said Adam O’Brien, founder & CEO of Bitcoin Well. “Instant Buy is the first step towards a world where there is no bitcoin held on exchanges. As our product continues to improve there will be no reason for anyone in Canada or USA to be using a platform that holds customer’s bitcoin. They will be irrelevant. More bitcoin in self custody is key to our mission to enable independence.”

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O’Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O’Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

