Bitcoin Well : Filing Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor any securities regulatory authority has in any way passed upon the merits of the Qualifying Transaction described in this filing statement.

Schedule "G" Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Financial Position of the Resulting Issuer.............

Schedule "F" Management's Discussion and Analysis of Bitcoin Well for the YEARS ENDED DECEMBER

Schedule "E" Financial Statements of Bitcoin Well for the YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND

Schedule "D" Management's Discussion and Analysis of Red River for the YEARS ENDED MARCH 31,

Schedule "C" Financial Statements of Red River for the YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND MARCH 31, 2019 .................................................................................................................................................... C-1

Schedule "B" Management's Discussion and Analysis of Red River for the THREE AND NINE MONTH

Schedule "A" INTERIM Financial Statements of Red River for the THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

GLOSSARY

Unless the context otherwise requires or where otherwise provided, the following words and terms shall have the meanings set forth below when used in this Filing Statement, including the schedules hereto.

"ABCA" means the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), as may be amended from time to time.

"Acquisition Agreement" means the acquisition agreement dated April 30, 2021, as amended from time to time, among Red River, Subco and Bitcoin Well, a copy of which is available on Red River's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Affiliate" means a Company that is affiliated with another Company as described below:

A Company is an "Affiliate" of another Company if: one of them is the subsidiary of the other; or each of them is controlled by the same Person. A Company is "controlled" by a Person if: voting securities of the Company are held, other than by way of security only, by or for the benefit of that Person; and the voting securities, if voted, entitle the Person to elect a majority of the directors of the Company. A Person beneficially owns securities that are beneficially owned by: a Company controlled by that Person; or an Affiliate of that Person or an Affiliate of any Company controlled by that Person.

"Agency Agreement" means the agency agreement to be entered into among Bitcoin Well, Red River and the Agent in respect of the Offering.

"Agent" means Canaccord Genuity Corp.

"Agent's Cash Commission" means the cash portion of the commission payable to the Agent in connection with the Offering, if any, as elected by the Agent pursuant to the terms of the Agency Agreement.

"Agent's Expenses" means certain fees and expenses of the Agent plus applicable taxes in connection with the Offering, as set out in the Agency Agreement.

"Agent's Warrants" means the warrants of the Resulting Issuer to purchase Resulting Issuer Units issuable to the Agent in connection with the Offering.

"Agent's Warrants Underlying Warrants" means the Resulting Issuer Warrants comprising the Resulting Issuer Units issuable upon the conversion of the Agent's Warrants.

"Amalco" means the corporation resulting from the amalgamation of Subco and Bitcoin Well pursuant to the Amalgamation.

"Amalgamation" means the amalgamation of Subco and Bitcoin Well in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions of the Amalgamation Agreement pursuant to which Subco and Bitcoin Well will amalgamate to form Amalco and: (i) each holder of Bitcoin Well Class A Shares and Bitcoin Well Class B Shares will receive 8.917 Red River Shares for every Bitcoin Well Class A Share or Bitcoin Well Class B Share held immediately prior to the Effective Time; (ii) each holder of Bitcoin Well Class F Shares will receive 8.333 Red River Shares for every Bitcoin Well Class F Share held immediately prior to the Effective

1