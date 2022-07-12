Log in
Bitcoin Well : Filing Statement

FILING STATEMENT

IN RESPECT OF

THE QUALIFYING TRANSACTION OF

RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP.

INVOLVING THE AMALGAMATION OF

1739001 ALBERTA LTD.

AND

2283971 ALBERTA LTD.,

A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP.

May 17, 2021

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor any securities regulatory authority has in any way passed upon the merits of the Qualifying Transaction described in this filing statement.

-i-

TABLE OF CONTENTS

GLOSSARY ..................................................................................................................................................

1

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION.............................................

8

CURRENCY PRESENTATION.....................................................................................................................

9

NON-GAAP MEASURES..............................................................................................................................

9

SUMMARY OF FILING STATEMENT ........................................................................................................

11

Red River .......................................................................................................................................

11

Bitcoin Well ....................................................................................................................................

11

The Qualifying Transaction ............................................................................................................

11

Steps of the Qualifying Transaction ...............................................................................................

14

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction ......................................................................................

16

Conditional Listing Approval ..........................................................................................................

16

Financings ......................................................................................................................................

16

Selected Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information ..............................................................

18

Information about the Resulting Issuer ..........................................................................................

18

Interests of Insiders, Promoters and Control Persons ...................................................................

20

THE QUALIFYING TRANSACTION ...........................................................................................................

23

Steps of the Qualifying Transaction ...............................................................................................

25

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction ......................................................................................

27

Escrow Transfer .............................................................................................................................

27

Conditional Listing Approval ..........................................................................................................

28

INFORMATION CONCERNING RED RIVER.............................................................................................

29

Corporate Structure........................................................................................................................

29

Intercorporate Relationships ..........................................................................................................

29

General Development of the Business ..........................................................................................

29

Selected Financial Information.......................................................................................................

30

Management's Discussion and Analysis........................................................................................

30

Description of the Securities ..........................................................................................................

30

Prior Sales......................................................................................................................................

32

Stock Exchange Price ....................................................................................................................

33

Interests of Insiders, Promoters and Control Persons ...................................................................

33

Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction .............................................................................................

34

Legal Proceedings .........................................................................................................................

34

Auditor, Transfer Agents and Registrars........................................................................................

34

Material Contracts ..........................................................................................................................

34

INFORMATION CONCERNING BITCOIN WELL.......................................................................................

35

Corporate Structure........................................................................................................................

35

General Development of the Business ..........................................................................................

35

Two-Year History ...........................................................................................................................

36

Narrative Description of the Business............................................................................................

40

Principal Products or Services .......................................................................................................

40

Operations......................................................................................................................................

43

Bitcoin Well's Strategy ...................................................................................................................

49

Financings .....................................................................................................................................

50

Financial Information......................................................................................................................

51

Description of Securities ................................................................................................................

52

Consolidated Capitalization ...........................................................................................................

54

Prior Sales......................................................................................................................................

55

Stock Exchange Price ....................................................................................................................

56

Executive Compensation ...............................................................................................................

56

Non-Arm's Length Party Transactions ...........................................................................................

61

Management Contracts..................................................................................................................

62

Legal Proceedings .........................................................................................................................

62

Material Contracts ..........................................................................................................................

62

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE RESULTING ISSUER.....................................................................

63

-ii-

Name and Incorporation.................................................................................................................

63

Intercorporate Relationships ..........................................................................................................

63

Narrative Description of the Business............................................................................................

63

Business Objectives and Milestones of the Resulting Issuer ........................................................

63

Description of Resulting Issuer Securities .....................................................................................

64

Pro Forma Consolidated Capitalization .........................................................................................

65

Fully Diluted Share Capital ............................................................................................................

65

Resulting Issuer Available Funds and Principal Purposes ............................................................

67

Selected Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information ..............................................................

68

Dividend Policy...............................................................................................................................

68

Resulting Issuer Principal Securityholders.....................................................................................

69

Resulting Issuer Officers, Directors and Promoters.......................................................................

69

Resulting Issuer Executive Compensation ....................................................................................

76

Employment Agreements...............................................................................................................

77

Indebtedness of the Resulting Issuer's Directors and Officers ......................................................

78

Investor Relations Arrangements...................................................................................................

78

Options to Purchase Securities......................................................................................................

78

Escrowed Securities.......................................................................................................................

81

Other Resale Restrictions ..............................................................................................................

83

Auditors, Transfer Agent and Registrar .........................................................................................

84

INDUSTRY CONDITIONS AND BACKGROUND.......................................................................................

84

RISK FACTORS..........................................................................................................................................

89

OTHER MATERIAL FACTS......................................................................................................................

107

SPONSORSHIP ........................................................................................................................................

107

INTEREST OF EXPERTS.........................................................................................................................

107

BOARD APPROVAL .................................................................................................................................

107

Schedule "A" INTERIM Financial Statements of Red River for the THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020

................................................................................................................................A-1

Schedule "B" Management's Discussion and Analysis of Red River for the THREE AND NINE MONTH

PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

.................................................................................................B-1

Schedule "C" Financial Statements of Red River for the YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND MARCH 31, 2019 .................................................................................................................................................... C-1

Schedule "D" Management's Discussion and Analysis of Red River for the YEARS ENDED MARCH 31,

2020 AND MARCH 31, 2019 ....................................................................................................................

D-1

Schedule "E" Financial Statements of Bitcoin Well for the YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND

DECEMBER 31, 2019

................................................................................................................................E-1

Schedule "F" Management's Discussion and Analysis of Bitcoin Well for the YEARS ENDED DECEMBER

31, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 ........................................................................................................

F-1

Schedule "G" Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Financial Position of the Resulting Issuer.............

G-1

CERTIFICATE OF RED RIVER ................................................................................................................

G-1

CERTIFICATE OF BITCOIN WELL ..........................................................................................................

G-1

-iii-

GLOSSARY

Unless the context otherwise requires or where otherwise provided, the following words and terms shall have the meanings set forth below when used in this Filing Statement, including the schedules hereto.

"ABCA" means the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), as may be amended from time to time.

"Acquisition Agreement" means the acquisition agreement dated April 30, 2021, as amended from time to time, among Red River, Subco and Bitcoin Well, a copy of which is available on Red River's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Affiliate" means a Company that is affiliated with another Company as described below:

  1. A Company is an "Affiliate" of another Company if:
    1. one of them is the subsidiary of the other; or
    2. each of them is controlled by the same Person.
  3. A Company is "controlled" by a Person if:
    1. voting securities of the Company are held, other than by way of security only, by or for the benefit of that Person; and
    2. the voting securities, if voted, entitle the Person to elect a majority of the directors of the Company.
  5. A Person beneficially owns securities that are beneficially owned by:
    1. a Company controlled by that Person; or
    2. an Affiliate of that Person or an Affiliate of any Company controlled by that Person.

"Agency Agreement" means the agency agreement to be entered into among Bitcoin Well, Red River and the Agent in respect of the Offering.

"Agent" means Canaccord Genuity Corp.

"Agent's Cash Commission" means the cash portion of the commission payable to the Agent in connection with the Offering, if any, as elected by the Agent pursuant to the terms of the Agency Agreement.

"Agent's Expenses" means certain fees and expenses of the Agent plus applicable taxes in connection with the Offering, as set out in the Agency Agreement.

"Agent's Warrants" means the warrants of the Resulting Issuer to purchase Resulting Issuer Units issuable to the Agent in connection with the Offering.

"Agent's Warrants Underlying Warrants" means the Resulting Issuer Warrants comprising the Resulting Issuer Units issuable upon the conversion of the Agent's Warrants.

"Amalco" means the corporation resulting from the amalgamation of Subco and Bitcoin Well pursuant to the Amalgamation.

"Amalgamation" means the amalgamation of Subco and Bitcoin Well in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions of the Amalgamation Agreement pursuant to which Subco and Bitcoin Well will amalgamate to form Amalco and: (i) each holder of Bitcoin Well Class A Shares and Bitcoin Well Class B Shares will receive 8.917 Red River Shares for every Bitcoin Well Class A Share or Bitcoin Well Class B Share held immediately prior to the Effective Time; (ii) each holder of Bitcoin Well Class F Shares will receive 8.333 Red River Shares for every Bitcoin Well Class F Share held immediately prior to the Effective

1

Time; and (iii) each holder of Bitcoin Well Class I Shares will receive 10 Red River Shares for every Bitcoin Well Class I Share held immediately prior to the Effective Time.

"Amalgamation Agreement" means the amalgamation agreement to be entered into between Bitcoin Well, Subco and Red River to give effect to the Amalgamation, substantially in the form attached a Schedule "A" to the Acquisition Agreement.

"Articles of Amalgamation" means the articles of amalgamation of Subco and Bitcoin Well in respect of the Amalgamation that are required by the ABCA to be filed with the Alberta Corporate Registry in order to effect the Amalgamation.

"Articles of Amendment" means the filings that are required by the ABCA to be filed with the Alberta Corporate Registry in order to effect the Name Change.

"Associate" when used to indicate a relationship with a person, means:

  1. an issuer of which the person beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, voting securities entitling him or her to more than 10% of the voting rights attached to outstanding securities of the issuer;
  2. any partner of the person;
  3. any trust or estate in which the person has a substantial beneficial interest or in respect of which a person serves as trustee or in a similar capacity; and
  4. in the case of a person who is an individual:
    1. that person's spouse or child; or
    2. any relative of the person or of his or her spouse who has the same residence as that person;

but

  1. where the TSXV determines that two persons shall, or shall not, be deemed to be associates with respect to a Member (as such term is defined in the TSXV Manual) firm, Member corporation or holding company of a Member corporation, then such determination shall be determinative of their relationships in the application of Rule D with respect to that Member firm, Member corporation or holding company.

"ATM" means automated teller machine.

"Audit Committee" has the meaning ascribed thereto under "Information Concerning the Resulting Issuer

- Resulting Issuer Officers, Directors and Promoters - Committees".

"Bitcoin Well" means 1793001 Alberta Ltd., a corporation incorporated under the ABCA operating as Bitcoin Well.

"Bitcoin Well Board" means the board of directors of Bitcoin Well.

"Bitcoin Well Class A Shares" means Class "A" Common Shares in the capital of Bitcoin Well.

"Bitcoin Well Class B Shares" means Class "B" Common Shares in the capital of Bitcoin Well.

"Bitcoin Well Class C Shares" means Class "C" Common Shares in the capital of Bitcoin Well.

"Bitcoin Well Class D Shares" means Class "D" Common Shares in the capital of Bitcoin Well.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

