Bitcoin Well : Filing Statement

TABLE OF CONTENTS
GLOSSARY ..................................................................................................................................................
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION.............................................
CURRENCY PRESENTATION.....................................................................................................................
NON-GAAP MEASURES..............................................................................................................................
SUMMARY OF FILING STATEMENT ........................................................................................................
Red River .......................................................................................................................................
Bitcoin Well ....................................................................................................................................
The Qualifying Transaction ............................................................................................................
Steps of the Qualifying Transaction ...............................................................................................
Completion of the Qualifying Transaction ......................................................................................
Conditional Listing Approval ..........................................................................................................
Financings ......................................................................................................................................
Selected Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information ..............................................................
Information about the Resulting Issuer ..........................................................................................
Interests of Insiders, Promoters and Control Persons ...................................................................
THE QUALIFYING TRANSACTION ...........................................................................................................
Steps of the Qualifying Transaction ...............................................................................................
Completion of the Qualifying Transaction ......................................................................................
Escrow Transfer .............................................................................................................................
Conditional Listing Approval ..........................................................................................................
INFORMATION CONCERNING RED RIVER.............................................................................................
Corporate Structure........................................................................................................................
Intercorporate Relationships ..........................................................................................................
General Development of the Business ..........................................................................................
Selected Financial Information.......................................................................................................
Management's Discussion and Analysis........................................................................................
Description of the Securities ..........................................................................................................
Prior Sales......................................................................................................................................
Stock Exchange Price ....................................................................................................................
Interests of Insiders, Promoters and Control Persons ...................................................................
Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction .............................................................................................
Legal Proceedings .........................................................................................................................
Auditor, Transfer Agents and Registrars........................................................................................
Material Contracts ..........................................................................................................................
INFORMATION CONCERNING BITCOIN WELL.......................................................................................
Corporate Structure........................................................................................................................
General Development of the Business ..........................................................................................
Two-Year History ...........................................................................................................................
Narrative Description of the Business............................................................................................
Principal Products or Services .......................................................................................................
Operations......................................................................................................................................
Bitcoin Well's Strategy ...................................................................................................................
Financings .....................................................................................................................................
Financial Information......................................................................................................................
Description of Securities ................................................................................................................
Consolidated Capitalization ...........................................................................................................
Prior Sales......................................................................................................................................
Stock Exchange Price ....................................................................................................................
Executive Compensation ...............................................................................................................
Non-Arm's Length Party Transactions ...........................................................................................
Management Contracts..................................................................................................................
Legal Proceedings .........................................................................................................................
Material Contracts ..........................................................................................................................
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE RESULTING ISSUER.....................................................................
