  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Bitcoin Well Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTCW   CA09173W1014

BITCOIN WELL INC.

(BTCW)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:19 2022-07-12 pm EDT
0.0550 CAD    0.00%
02:44pBITCOIN WELL : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure
PU
02:24pBITCOIN WELL : Management Proxy Circular
PU
06/17Bitcoin Well Announces Annual General Meeting Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Bitcoin Well : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure

07/12/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
NOTICE OF CHANGE IN CORPORATE STRUCTURE

PURSUANT TO

SECTION 4.9 OF NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102

Item 1: Name of the Parties to the Transaction

Bitcoin Well Inc. (formerly Red River Capital Corp.) (the "Issuer")

1739001 Alberta Inc. ("Old Bitcoin Well")

Item 2: Description of the Transaction

On June 11, 2021, the Issuer completed its previously announced "Qualifying Transaction", as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Qualifying Transaction was effected through the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Old Bitcoin Well pursuant to the terms of an acquisition agreement dated April 30, 2021 (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition constituted a reverse take over of the Issuer by Old Bitcoin Well.

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Issuer changed its name from Red "River Capital Corp." to "Bitcoin Well Inc." and changed its financial year end from March 31, to December 31, to align with the financial year end of Old Bitcoin Well.

Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Issuer acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Old Bitcoin Well in exchange for Common Shares in the capital of the Issuer by way of a three-cornered amalgamation where Old Bitcoin Well amalgamated with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer to form Bitcoin Well Holdings Inc. As a result of the Qualifying Transaction, Bitcoin Well Holdings Inc. became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer. An aggregate of 157,104,500 Common Shares were issued to former shareholders of Old Bitcoin Well in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, including 28,000,000 Common Shares to former holders of subscription receipts of Old Bitcoin Well ("Subscription Receipts"). Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, including the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, the issued and outstanding share capital of the Issuer consists of 162,879,500 Common Shares.

The Common Shares of the Issuer are expected to resume trading on the Exchange under the symbol "BTCW" during the week of June 21, 2021 and the Issuer will be classified as a Tier 2 issuer pursuant to Exchange policies.

Item 3: Effective Date of Transaction

June 11, 2021

Item 4: Names of Each Party, if any, that Ceased to be a Reporting Issuer After the Transaction and of Each Continuing Party

Not applicable.

Item 5: Date of Reporting Issuer's First Financial Year-End Subsequent to the Transaction (if paragraph (a) or subparagraph (b)(ii) of s.4.9 applies)

The Issuer's first year-end following the transaction is December 31, 2021.

- 2 -

Item 6: Periods, Including Comparative Periods, if any, of the Interim and Annual Financial Statements Required to be Filed for the Reporting Issuer's First Financial Year After the Transaction (if paragraph (a) or subparagraph (b)(ii) of s. 4.9 applies)

For the transition year, the Issuer will file the following interim and annual financial statements:

  • Interim financial statements for the three and six month period ending June 30, 2021;
  • Interim financial statements for the three and nine month period ending September 30, 2021; and
  • Audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Item 7: Documents Filed Under NI 51-102 that Described the Transaction and Where Those Documents Can be Found in Electronic Format (if paragraph (a) or subparagraph (b)(ii) of s. 4.9 applies)

Details of the transaction can be found in the following documents:

  • News release of the Issuer dated June 2, 2020;
  • Management Information Circular of the Issuer dated August 18, 2020;
  • News release of the Issuer dated September 14, 2021;
  • News release of the Issuer dated February 12, 2021;
  • Management information circular of the Issuer dated April 6, 2021;
  • News release of the Issuer dated April 13, 2021;
  • News Release of the Issuer dated June 10, 2021;
  • News Release of the Issuer dated June 14, 2021;
  • News Release of the Issuer dated June 15, 2021; and
  • Material change report of the Issuer dated June 18, 2021

each of which has been electronically filed with the Canadian securities regulators and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comunder the Issuer's profile. The Qualifying Transaction is also described in the filing statement dated May 17, 2021 prepared in connection with the transaction, which is available on the Issuer's SEDAR profile.

Disclaimer

Bitcoin Well Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
