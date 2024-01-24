Bitdeer is the first blockchain company to be honored, ranking 6th of 18 in the IT & Software Category and 34th of 100 overall

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today announced that it has been named as one of Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024. The annual ranking is conducted by The Straits Times and Statista and recognizes a wide range of firms notable for rapid growth and commitment to the local economy.

Bitdeer is also the first blockchain company to receive the honor, ranked 6th of 18 companies in the IT & Software category and 34th of 100 overall. Statista identified over 2,000 companies to participate in the nomination, reviewing compound revenue growth from 2019 to 2022 to determine eligibility.

Matt Linghui Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Bitdeer, commented: “Thanks to The Straits Times and Statista for this meaningful ranking. This is an excellent recognition of the superior results our team achieved. Singapore is an important market for us, and we have more exciting news on the horizon. The past few years have been both challenging and fulfilling for our team. It’s wonderful to experience and share the fruits of our work.”

According to the ranking, Bitdeer has achieved an absolute growth rate of 275.51% from 2019 to 2022.







About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/.

Media Inquiries：

pr@bitdeer.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: Bitdeer.ir@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-5825

Public Relations

Brad Burgess, SVP

ICR, LLC

Email: Bitdeer.pr@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-4056

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cd3940d-038b-4b41-b48d-43b5ccd1a827