Bite Acquisition Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 0.560427 million compared to net income of USD 0.037178 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06.
For the six months, net loss was USD 1.31 million compared to USD 0.195585 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.15 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago.
Bite Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:28 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023