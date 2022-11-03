Advanced search
    BITF   CA09173B1076

BITFARMS LTD.

(BITF)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:55 2022-11-03 pm EDT
1.240 CAD   +0.81%
Bitfarms : Investor Presentation 11/1/22
PU
Bitfarms : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
Bitfarms Says Lowering 2022 Year-end Hashrate Guidance Due to Import Delays in Argentina
MT
Bitfarms : Investor Presentation 11/1/22

11/03/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
  • October 2022 Production and Mining Operations Update

As of October 31, 2022

S A F E H A R B O R S TAT E M E N T

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), Nasdaq or any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking information") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this presentation and are covered by safe harbors under Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The information in this presentation about future plans and objectives of the Company is forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, estimates and forecasts for 2022 and future growth, hash rate, installed hash rate, installed megawatts, growth milestones and expansion plans (including computational goals) and other information concerning: the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company, as well as Bitfarms' ability to successfully mine digital currency, revenue increasing as currently anticipated, the ability to profitably liquidate current and future digital currency inventory, volatility of network difficulty and digital currency prices and the resulting significant negative impact on the Company's operations, the construction and operation of expanded blockchain infrastructure as currently planned, and the regulatory environment of cryptocurrency in the applicable jurisdictions.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to: the global economic climate; dilution; the Company's limited operating history; future capital needs and

uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors that could impact future results of the business of Bitfarms include, but are not limited to: the construction and operation of blockchain infrastructure may not occur as currently planned, or at all; expansion may not materialize as currently anticipated, or at all; the digital currency market; the ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; it may not be possible to profitably liquidate the current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on operations; an increase in network difficulty may have a significant negative impact on operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; cybersecurity attacks such as from malicious actors seeking to exploit vulnerabilities in the computer network operated by Bitfarms or who gain unauthorized access to Bitfarms' digital wallets and custodial accounts; an increase in the cost of electricity may have a significant negative impact on operations; planned or unplanned electrical disruptions may have a significant negative impact on operations; the anticipated growth and sustainability of hydroelectricity for the purposes of cryptocurrency mining in the applicable jurisdictions, the ability to complete current and future financings, any regulations or laws that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business; historical prices of digital currencies and the ability to mine digital currencies that will be consistent with historical prices; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of digital currencies, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and, the adoption or expansion of any regulation or law that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business, or make it more costly to do so. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's filings on www.SEDAR.comincluding the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on March 28, 2022. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Bitfarms' normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

2

H I G H L I G H T S

4,219 BTC mined in first ten months of 2022, up 153% from same period 2021.

4.2 Exahash/second as of October 31, 2022.

4.2

15.7

2,064

$42.3M 1

EH/s at 10/31/22

BTC mined /day

value of BTC

up 233% from 10/31/21

at 10/31/22

BTC held at 10/31/22

at 10/31/22

4,219

~46,100

182

BTC mined YTD as of 10/31/22,

operating miners as of

MW at 10/31/22 up from 82

up from 2,750 at 10/31/21

10/31/22

MW at 10/31/21

1. BTC price of $20,500 at October 31, 2022

3

V E R T I C A L LY I N T E G R AT E D G L O B A L B I T C O I N M I N I N G C O M PA N Y

10 production sites, in 3 countries, drawing power from 5 hydro-electricity providers

Sites

Sherbrooke1

CA

Magog

Quebec,

Farnham

Cowansville

St. Hyacinthe

USA

Washington

LATAM

Paraguay

Argentina

Total

Bringing online Garlock & The

Bunker Phase 3 in the City of

Sherbrooke, Quebec

Operating

Contracted for

10/31/22

12/31/22

90 MW

96 MW

10 MW

10 MW

17 MW

17 MW

10 MW

10 MW

15 MW

15 MW

20 MW

21 MW

10 MW

10 MW

10 MW

50 MW

182 MW

229 MW

First 50MW warehouse in Rio Cuarto, Argentina, commenced production September 2022

As of October 31, 2022

4

1. Includes 3 sites located in Sherbrooke, Qc

S H E R B R O O K E , Q U É B E C

  • Hydro Power
  • 3 farms in close proximity

Contracted:

96 MW

Operating:

90 MW

- De la Pointe

18 MW1

- The Bunker 1 & 2 36 MW

- Leger

30 MW

  • Nearing energization:

- The Bunker 3

12 MW

- Garlock

18 MW

Retiring:

(18 MW)1

LEGER

THE BUNKER

GARLOCK

As of October 31, 2022

5

1. De la Pointe reduced from 30 MW to 18 MW and is scheduled to be fully retired in December 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bitfarms Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 17:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 M - -
Net income 2022 -61,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 189 M 189 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 90,5%
