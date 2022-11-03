Bitfarms : Investor Presentation 11/1/22

October 2022 Production and Mining Operations Update
As of October 31, 2022
H I G H L I G H T S
4,219 BTC mined in first ten months of 2022, up 153% from same period 2021.
4.2 Exahash/second as of October 31, 2022.
4.2
15.7
2,064
$42.3M1
EH/s at 10/31/22
BTC mined /day
value of BTC
up 233% from 10/31/21
at 10/31/22
BTC held at 10/31/22
at 10/31/22
4,219
~46,100
182
BTC mined YTD as of 10/31/22,
operating miners as of
MW at 10/31/22 up from 82
up from 2,750 at 10/31/21
10/31/22
MW at 10/31/21
1. BTC price of $20,500 at October 31, 2022
V E R T I C A L LY I N T E G R AT E D G L O B A L B I T C O I N M I N I N G C O M PA N Y
10 production sites, in 3 countries, drawing power from 5 hydro-electricity providers
Sites
Sherbrooke1
CA
Magog
Quebec,
Farnham
Cowansville
St. Hyacinthe
USA
Washington
LATAM
Paraguay
Argentina
Total
Bringing online Garlock & The
Bunker Phase 3 in the City of
Sherbrooke, Quebec
Operating
Contracted for
10/31/22
12/31/22
90 MW
96 MW
10 MW
10 MW
17 MW
17 MW
10 MW
10 MW
15 MW
15 MW
20 MW
21 MW
10 MW
10 MW
10 MW
50 MW
182 MW
229 MW
First 50MW warehouse in Rio Cuarto, Argentina, commenced production September 2022
As of October 31, 2022
1. Includes 3 sites located in Sherbrooke, Qc
S H E R B R O O K E , Q U É B E C
Hydro Power
3 farms in close proximity
•
Contracted:
96 MW
•
Operating:
90 MW
- De la Pointe
18 MW1
- The Bunker 1 & 2 36 MW
- Leger
30 MW
Nearing energization:
- The Bunker 3
12 MW
- Garlock
18 MW
• Retiring:
(18 MW)1
LEGER
THE BUNKER
GARLOCK
As of October 31, 2022
1. De la Pointe reduced from 30 MW to 18 MW and is scheduled to be fully retired in December 2022.
