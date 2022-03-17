Bitfarms : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Name and Address of Company

Bitfarms Ltd. ("Bitfarms" or the "Company")

18 King Street East, Suite 902

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1C4

Date of Material Change

March 17, 2022.

News Release

The press release attached as Schedule "A" was released on March 17, 2022 by a newswire company in Canada.

Summary of Material Change

The material change is described in the press release attached as Schedule "A".

Full Description of Material Change

Reliance of subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable.

Omitted Information

Not applicable.

Executive Officer

Nicolas Bonta

Executive Chairman & Director

Bitfarms Ltd.

nbonta@bitfarms.com

Date of Report

March 17, 2022.

Schedule "A"

Bitfarms Commences Production at The Bunker

-New Location Delivering 300 Petahash -

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

Toronto, Ontario and Brossard, Québec (March 17, 2022) - Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF // TSX-V: BITF ), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, commenced production at The Bunker, located in Sherbrooke, Québec. As Bitfarms previously announced in October 2021, The Bunker is being constructed in three phases, phase one of which has been completed, and initial capacity of 12 megawatts (MW) is available and being utilized as previous miner deliveries are already installed. The Bunker increases farms in production to eight and total capacity to 118 MW.

"Timely construction and miner deployments are key factors to achieving our 3 exahash per second (EH/s) goal," said Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms. "Energizing The Bunker moves us one step closer to meeting that target. Rapid deployment of mining assets is underway, and The Bunker is presently operating at 300 petahash. With an additional 1,000 miners contemporaneously being redeployed in Paraguay, this brings our total current hashrate to 2.7 EH/s, which is a 17% increase since the beginning of March. The Bunker, along with our nearby Leger location, will contribute a substantial boost to our goal of achieving 3 EH/s for early Q2-2022."

Upon full buildout, The Bunker is expected to be a 48 MW facility housing 13,000 miners, anticipated to deliver 1,300 petahash per second (PH/s). Construction is being done in three phases. As described, phase one of the construction has been completed and miner deliveries and installations are underway. Phases two and three, each representing 18 MW, are proceeding as planned toward targeted completion in Q2-2022 and Q3-2022, respectively.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin self-mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021,

Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. On February 24, 2022, the Company was further honoured by the TSX-V as a Venture 50 Winner, placing first in the Technology sector.

Operationally, Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec, one in Washington state, and one in Paraguay. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long- term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play crypto mining company audited by a Big Four accounting firm.

To learn more about Bitfarms' events, developments, and online communities: Website: www.bitfarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/bitfarms/ https://twitter.com/Bitfarms_io https://www.instagram.com/bitfarms/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitfarms/

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), Nasdaq, or any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are covered by safe harbors under Canadian and United States securities laws. The information in this release regarding expectations in respect to successful operation of the first phase of The Bunker mining facility on an economic basis, and construction and operation of the remaining phases of The Bunker mining facility on the terms as announced and on an economic basis, meeting the Company's capacity and hashrate goals and the Company's expansion plans, and about other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward- looking information. Other forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company, as well as Bitfarms' ability to successfully mine digital currency, revenue increasing as currently anticipated, the ability to profitably liquidate current and future digital currency inventory, volatility of network difficulty and digital currency prices and the potential resulting significant negative impact on the Company's operations, the construction and operation of expanded blockchain infrastructure as currently planned, and the regulatory environment for cryptocurrency in the applicable jurisdictions.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to: the ability to successfully operate the first phase of The Bunker mining facility on an economic basis, and the ability to construct and operate the remaining phases of The Bunker mining facility on the terms as announced and on an economic basis; the global economic climate; dilution; the Company's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, including the Company's ability to utilize the Company's at-the-market offering (the "ATM Program") and the prices at which the Company may sell Common Shares in the ATM Program, as well as capital market conditions in general; risks relating to the strategy of maintaining and increasing Bitcoin holdings and the impact of depreciating Bitcoin prices on working capital; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; share dilution resulting from the ATM Program and from other equity issuances; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors that could impact future results of the business of Bitfarms include, but are not limited to: the construction and operation of blockchain infrastructure may not occur as currently planned, or at all; expansion may not materialize as currently anticipated, or at all; the digital currency market; the ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; it may not be possible to profitably liquidate the current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on operations; an increase in network difficulty may have a significant negative impact on operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the anticipated growth and sustainability of hydroelectricity for the purposes of cryptocurrency mining in the applicable jurisdictions, the ability to complete current and future financings, any regulations or laws that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business; historical prices of digital currencies and the ability to mine digital currencies that will be consistent with historical prices; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of digital currencies, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and, the adoption or expansion of any regulation or law that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business, or make it more costly to do so. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's filings on www.SEDAR.com (which are also available on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov), including the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on April 7, 2021. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Bitfarms' normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations: LHA

Investor Relations

David Barnard

+1 415-433-3777

Investors@bitfarms.com

US Media:

YAP Global

Mia Grodsky,

Account Executive

mia@yapglobal.com

Québec Media:

Ryan Affaires publiques

Valérie Pomerleau, Public Affairs and Communications

valerie@ryanap.com