MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Name and Address of Company

Bitfarms Ltd. ("Bitfarms" or the "Company")

110 Yonge Street, Suite 1601

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1T4

Item 2 Date of Material Change

June 27, 2024.

Item 3 News Release

The press release attached as Schedule "A" was released on June 27, 2024, by a newswire company in Canada.

Item 4 Summary of Material Change

The material change is described in the press release attached as Schedule "A".

Item 5 Full Description of Material Change

The material change is described in the press release attached as Schedule "A".

Reliance of subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable.

Omitted Information

Not applicable.

Item 8 Executive Officer

Nicolas Bonta

Chairman

Bitfarms Ltd.

nbonta@bitfarms.com

Item 9 Date of Report

June 27, 2024.

Schedule "A"

Bitfarms Announces Appointment of Fanny Philip to Board of Directors

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated March 8, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 10, 2023

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Quebec, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: BITF) ("Bitfarms" or the "Company"), a global Bitcoin vertically integrated company, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Fanny Philip to the Company's Board, effective immediately. With the appointment of Ms. Philip, Bitfarms' Board is now composed of five directors, four of whom are independent.

Ms. Philip is a recognized expert in the blockchain technology field and an accomplished finance executive with an extensive background in audit, public company reporting and mergers and acquisitions. She is the founder of MTI Conseils Inc., an accounting firm that provides outsourced accounting and CFO services. Formerly, she was the CFO and VP Finances of Canada Computational Unlimited Inc. and the COO of SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO, OTCQB: CCPU.F). As a former C-suite executive at a publicly traded company, she used to engage extensively in education and industry representation, advocating for regulatory changes and fostering a deeper understanding of the sector's complexities among stakeholders, especially on reporting and financial matters. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at SOVIAGO, where she oversees financial reporting and compliance and has been instrumental in various strategic acquisitions. Ms. Philip holds a CPA public account permit and is a member of the Mining Committee of the Canadian Blockchain Consortium and the President of its Québec Chapter.

"Fanny's appointment to the Board follows a comprehensive search to identify a highly qualified director that enhances the Board's skill set, and marks significant progress on our commitment to refresh the Board with independent candidates," said Edie Hofmeister, Chair of the Bitfarms' Governance and Nominating Committee. "In addition to her outstanding audit background, Fanny's deep knowledge of the North American and European energy sectors and extensive experience across the fields of digital assets, mining and AI will be invaluable as we continue to drive significant organic growth and capture a greater share of the global demand for Bitcoin. We look forward to leveraging Fanny's experience to maximize value for Bitfarms shareholders."

"Bitfarms has tremendous momentum underway, and I am excited to leverage my knowledge of capital markets and the digital asset industry to contribute to the Company's continued success and help capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead," said Ms. Philip.

2

Advisors

Moelis & Company LLC is serving as financial advisor to Bitfarms. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Peterson McVicar LLP and McMillan LLP are acting as legal advisors. Innisfree M&A Incorporated and Laurel Hill Advisory Group are serving as strategic advisors and proxy solicitation agents.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin mining company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company's proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 12 Bitcoin mining facilities and two under development situated in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered predominantly by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms' events, developments, and online communities:

www.bitfarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/bitfarms/

https://twitter.com/Bitfarms_io

https://www.instagram.com/bitfarms/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitfarms/

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are covered by safe harbors under Canadian and United States securities laws. The statements and information in this release regarding the ability of the Company to drive significant organic growth and capture a greater share of the global demand for Bitcoin, and the maximization of shareholder value, are forward-looking information. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "prospects", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

3

This forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to: the ability to successfully conclude the strategic alternatives review process on a timely basis or at all; the construction and operation of the Company's facilities may not occur as currently planned, or at all; expansion may not materialize as currently anticipated, or at all; the power purchase agreements and economics thereof may not be as advantageous as expected; the digital currency market; the ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; it may not be possible to profitably liquidate the current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on operations; an increase in network difficulty may have a significant negative impact on operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the anticipated growth and sustainability of hydroelectricity for the purposes of cryptocurrency mining in the applicable jurisdictions; the inability to maintain reliable and economical sources of power for the Company to operate cryptocurrency mining assets; the risks of an increase in the Company's electricity costs, cost of natural gas, changes in currency exchange rates, energy curtailment or regulatory changes in the energy regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates and the potential adverse impact on the Company's profitability; the ability to complete current and future financings; the impact of the restatement on the price of the Company's common shares, financial condition and results of operations; the risk that a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting could result in a misstatement of the Company's financial position that may lead to a material misstatement of the annual or interim consolidated financial statements if not prevented or detected on a timely basis; historical prices of digital currencies and the ability to mine digital currencies that will be consistent with historical prices; and the adoption or expansion of any regulation or law that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business, or make it more costly to do so. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's filings on www.sedarplus.ca (which are also available on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov), including the MD&A for the year-ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 7, 2024 and the MD&A for three-month period ended March 31, 2024 filed on May 15, 2024. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including factors that are currently unknown to or deemed immaterial by the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bitfarms

Tracy Krumme

SVP, Head of IR & Corp. Comms.

+1 786-671-5638

tkrumme@bitfarms.com

Innisfree M&A Incorporated

Gabrielle Wolf / Scott Winter

+1-212-750-5833

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

1-877-452-7184

416-304-0211

assistance@laurelhill.com

Media Contacts:

U.S.: Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Dan Katcher or Joseph Sala

+1 212-355-4449

Québec: Tact

Louis-Martin Leclerc

+1 418-693-2425

lmleclerc@tactconseil.ca

4