Bitfarms Mines 387 BTC in February, Exceeding 20,000 BTC

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF ), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, provided a Bitcoin (BTC) production and mining operations update for February 2023.

“We are well-positioned for growth in 2023 following our 2022 infrastructure investments, our reduction in cash burn, and our significant deleveraging that began last June,” said Geoff Morphy, CEO of Bitfarms. “In strengthening our balance sheet, we increased our financial flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities that we believe are emerging as a result of persistent and challenging industry dynamics. In addition, with $22.4 million in credits for the purchase of miners and 40 MW of built capacity at our Argentina farm, as soon as miners can be imported there, we will require minimal capital outlays to bring on substantial additional production.”

Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer of Bitfarms, said, “In February, we mined 387 BTC, increasing production by 30% year-over-year although lowering the average BTC mined per day to 13.8 month-over-month. February production was primarily impacted by unseasonably cold weather in Quebec as we curtailed over 10,000 MWh during an already short month. Additionally, network difficulty is up 21.7% year to date following another 10% increase on February 24. While this reflects rising confidence in the industry, it also emphasizes the advantage of Bitfarms being a low-cost producer.”

CFO Jeff Lucas added, “In February, we paid off two miner finance agreements: the $20.6 million facility with BlockFi for $7.75 million and shortly after the $379,000 agreement with Reliz for $118,000. Combined, these actions have materially reduced our total indebtedness and alleviated the Company of $22.3 million in principal and interest payments for just $7.9 million. These and other strategic actions over the last 9 months have reduced our debt 86% from a high of $165 million in June 2022 to just $22.7 million at month end, substantially strengthening our balance sheet and improving cash flows through the reduction of monthly debt payments.”

Mining Review

As a normal part of operations during the winter, energy curtailment programs impacted production. As a result of very cold weather in Quebec in early and late February, Bitfarms temporarily curtailed operations there, supporting the community by restoring over 10,000 MWh of power back to the local power grids. The sustained cold weather and higher levels of curtailment in February are not expected to continue into March.

Key Performance Indicators Feb. 2023 Jan. 2023 Feb. 2022 Total BTC Mined 387 486 298 Month End Operating EH/s 4.7 4.7 2.3 BTC/ Avg. EH/s 91 110 131 Operating Capacity (MW) 188 188 116 Hydropower MW 178 178 116 Watts/Terahash Efficiency (w/TH) 39 40 43 BTC Sold 387 486 15

February 2023 Select Operating Highlights

4.7 EH/s online as of February 28, 2023, up 104% from February 28, 2022 and no change compared to January 31, 2023.

4.25 EH/s average online, compared to 4.42 EH/s in January 2023.

91 BTC/average EH/s, down 17% from 110 in January 2023.

387 new BTC mined, up 30% from February 2022 and down 20% from January 2023.

13.8 BTC mined daily on average, equivalent to about $328,400 per day and approximately $9.2 million for the month based on a BTC price of $23,800 on February 28, 2023.



Mining Operations

Mined Bitfarms’ 20,000 th BTC with renewable hydropower since the 2017 founding.

BTC with renewable hydropower since the 2017 founding. Improved efficiency of newly unencumbered Bitmain miners in Washington 16% from 31 w/TH to 26 w/TH with new firmware.

Improved overall fleet efficiency to 39 w/TH.

Started facility optimizations, repairs and preparation for spring.

Bitfarms’ BTC Monthly Production

Month BTC Mined 2023 BTC Mined 2022 January 486 301 February 387 298 Total YTD 873 599

February 2023 Financial Update

Reduced total outstanding indebtedness to $22.7 million as of February 28, 2023: Settled the outstanding principal and interest due to BlockFi, totaling $20.6 million, for a cash payment of $7.75 million. Paid off the $379,000 financing due to Reliz for a cash payment of $118,000.

Sold 387 BTC, generating total proceeds of $8.3 million.

Held 405 BTC in custody at February 28, 2023, representing a total value of approximately $9.6 million based on a BTC price of $23,800.



Conferences and Events

Bitfarms plans to attend the following upcoming events:

March 12-14: Roth 35 th Annual Conference, Laguna Nigel, California

Annual Conference, Laguna Nigel, California March 22-23: Sidoti’s March 2023 Small Cap Virtual Conference

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin self-mining company. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and onsite technical repair. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities around the world, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Glossary of Terms

BTC BTC/day = Bitcoin or Bitcoin per day

EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second

MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour

PH or PH/s = Petahash or petahash per second

TH or TH/s = Terahash or terahash per second



