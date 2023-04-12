Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Bitfarms Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BITF   CA09173B1076

BITFARMS LTD.

(BITF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
1.470 CAD   +11.36%
07:02aBitfarms to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023
GL
07:01aBitfarms to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023
AQ
04/11Bitfarms Climbs 6% As Says To Acquire 22 MW of Hydro Power Capacity In Quebec
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bitfarms to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023

04/12/2023 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presentation: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSX: BITF), a global Bitcoin vertically integrated company, announced that management will be participating in-person at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Event:Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023
Date:Thursday, April 27, 2023
Location:Convene Hotel, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY
Presentation:10:30 AM ET, April 27, 2023
  Webcast

The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available on the company’s website. For additional information or to schedule an in-person meeting, please contact your institutional sales representative or Bitfarms’ IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin company. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and onsite technical repair. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities around the world, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Website: www.bitfarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/bitfarms/
https://twitter.com/Bitfarms_io
https://www.instagram.com/bitfarms/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitfarms/

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
David Barnard
+1 415-433-3777
Investors@bitfarms.com


All news about BITFARMS LTD.
07:02aBitfarms to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023
GL
07:01aBitfarms to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023
AQ
04/11Bitfarms Climbs 6% As Says To Acquire 22 MW of Hydro Power Capacity In Quebec
MT
04/11Bitfarms Agrees to Acquire 22-Megawatt Hydropower Capacity in Quebec for $1.8 Million
MT
04/11Bitfarms To Acquire 22 MW of Hydro Power Capacity In Quebec
MT
04/11Bitfarms Brief: Entering Agreements to Acquire 22 Megawatts of Hydro Powe..
MT
04/11Bitfarms Enters Agreements to Acquire 22 Megawatts of Hydro Power Capacity in Baie-Come..
CI
04/11Bitfarms Enters Agreements to Acquire 22 Megawatts of Hydro Power Capacity in Baie-Come..
GL
04/11Bitfarms Ltd. entered into agreements to acquire 22 MW of hydro power capacity in Baie-..
CI
04/03Bitfarms Down 1% In US Pre-Mkt As Provides Operations Update For March
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BITFARMS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 127 M - -
Net income 2023 -54,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,36x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 260 M 260 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart BITFARMS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bitfarms Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITFARMS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,47
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Geoffrey Morphy President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Lucas Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bonta Executive Chairman
Guillaume Reeves Director-Information Technology
Benoit Gobeil Senior Vice President-Operations & Infrastructure
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BITFARMS LTD.162.50%260
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.265.19%2 067
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.166.08%1 711
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.159.49%315
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION64.67%272
TERAWULF INC.114.84%266
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer