Bitfarms Ltd. is a Canada-based global vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. The Company develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and Company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Companyâs proprietary data analytics system delivers operational performance and uptime. The Company operates through the cryptocurrency mining segment. The Company operates server farms comprised of computers (Miners) designed for the purpose of validating transactions on the Bitcoin (BTC) Blockchain (Mining). The Company also operates Miners about 24 hours a day producing computational power (measured by hashrate) which it sells to Mining Pools under a formula-driven rate commonly known as Full Pay Per Share (FPPS). The Company has 11 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina.