BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update

Fredericksburg, VA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) is excited to announce that it has purchased the existing land where its first mining facility is located. Previously, we had a ten year ground lease with any improvements made, including the warehouse being owned by the previous landlord at the end of the lease. After some negotiations, we were able to work out a deal and purchase it for $100,000 cash. With the improvements and additions we have made, the most recent tax assessment for 2021 is just under $1,100,000 which will now be a direct asset of the company.



Addressing concerns of becoming “Pink Current”, as previously stated on our Twitter our financials are complete and we are just awaiting OTC Markets login. In the meantime, we have hired a website developer and will be uploading the financials to our website in the coming days until we can officially post them on OTC Markets.

Lastly, touching on our mining hash-rate. Upon completion of our immersion cooling system, we will be releasing our total mining hashrate. Since we will be able to overclock our miners quite a bit, we do not want to speculate where this number will be until we have the first few miners in the tanks and see exactly how far we are able to push them. This remains a top priority and is nearing completion.

As previously mentioned via Twitter, we have added a new board member to head our revamped IR efforts, Mr. Bryan Wilkinson. Shareholders with questions, or who would like to reach out to us may contact Mr. Wilkinson directly at Bryan@bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com or at ir@bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com

Thank you for your continued support!

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.:

BitFrontier Capital Holdings' business plan is to concentrate on crypto-currency related investments and development opportunities through crypto-currency mining, investments in private and/or public entities, joint ventures, and acquisitions of block-chain related companies. BitFrontier Capital Holdings has two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, BitFrontier Capital Investments, Inc. and BitFrontier Technologies, Inc. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, BitFrontier Technologies, Inc., the Company is currently in the final stages of construction of a warehouse specifically designed for hosting crypto-currency mining equipment. Crypto-currency mining (e.g. Bitcoin mining) entails running ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit servers or other specialized servers which solve a set of prescribed complex mathematical calculations in order to add a block to a block-chain and thereby confirm digital asset transactions. A party which is successful in adding a block to the block-chain is awarded a fixed number of digital assets in return.

For additional information please visit www.bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at www.otcmarkets.com.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings Investor Relations

540-736-3069

ir@bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com