    BFCH   US09174L1044

BITFRONTIER CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BFCH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/14 03:48:39 pm EDT
0.0160 USD   -3.33%
12:04aBITFRONTIER CAPITAL : Issuer Information and Disclosure Statement December 31, 2021
PU
03/31NOTIFCIATION OF LATE FILING - 3/31/2022 : Fiscal Year 2021- Period Ending 12/31/2021: Annual Report
PU
02/14BITFRONTIER CAPITAL : Resignation of Bryan Wilkinson
PU
BitFrontier Capital : Issuer Information and Disclosure Statement December 31, 2021

04/16/2022 | 12:04am EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

BITFRONTIER CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

A Wyoming Corporation

1320 Central Park Blvd. Suite 200

Fredericksburg, VA 22401 _______________________________

(540)-736-3069https://bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com/

IR@bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com

SIC Code: 7374- Data processing and preparation

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: 12/31/2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of 12/31/21, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 307,702,808

As of 9/30/21, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 296,895,308

As of 12/31/20, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 219,145,701

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the

Company's then outstanding voting securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

Yes:

No:

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The name of the issuer is BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. located at 1320 Central Park Blvd. Suite 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

Previous names:

Purio, Inc., changed on December 20, 2017, and set effective in the marketplace by FINRA on February 5th, 2018.

AOM Minerals, Ltd. incorporated on 6/3/2005 and changed to Purio, Inc. on 12/5/2007.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

We were incorporated on 6/3/2005 in the State of Nevada and redomiciled on 8/14/2010 in the State of Wyoming. The issuers standing within the state of Wyoming is Active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

N/A

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1320 Central Park Blvd. Suite 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

BFCH

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

09174L104

Par or stated value:

0.00001

Total shares authorized:

495,000,000

Total shares outstanding:

307,702,808

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

296,580,868

Total number of shareholders of record:

52

Transfer Agent

Name:

Pacific Stock Transfer

Phone:

(800) 785-7782

Email:

Joslyn@pacificstocktransfer.com

Address:

6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:No:

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Number ofShares outstanding as of 1/1/19

Date of Transaction

Opening Balance:

Common: 12,417,145,701

Preferred A: 2

Preferred B: 14,000,000

Preferred C: 5,620,000

Preferred D: 51

Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

issuance? (Yes/No)

control disclosed).

11/26/18

New Issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.005

Yes

BGTV Direct, Inc. (controlled by Marvin Baker)

Cash

Restricted and Unissued (1)

Regulation A+ Offering

1/25/19

New Issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.00

Yes

Telesis, IT (controlled by Ronnie Williams)

Acquistion

Restricted and Unissued (2)

Restricted

3/14/19

New Issuance

2,500,000

Common

0.005

Yes

Who are you Holdings, LLC (controlled by Anthony Hall)

Cash

Restricted and Unissued (3)

Regulation A+ Offering

3/14/19

New Issuance

7,500,000

Common

0.005

Yes

Traveling Caregivers, LLC (controlled by Dawn Potvin and Marvin Baker)

Cash

Restricted and Unissued (4)

Regulation A+ Offering

7/18/19

New Issuance

1,874,997

Common

0.04

No

George Storm

Settlement of Debt

Restricted and Unissued (5)

Restricted

6/10/19

Cancellation

2,100,000,00 0

Common

0.00

No

DARYL ENGLISH

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

2,100,000,00 0

Common

0.00

No

J A MAURICE SWANSON

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

200,000,000

Common

0.00

No

CLAREMONT GROUP CORP. (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

200,000,000

Common

0.00

No

CLAREMONT GROUP CORP. (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

200,000,000

Common

0.00

No

CLAREMONT GROUP CORP. (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

200,000,000

Common

0.00

No

CLAREMONT GROUP CORP. (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

200,000,000

Common

0.00

No

CLAREMONT GROUP CORP. (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

200,000,000

Common

0.00

No

CLAREMONT GROUP CORP. (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

200,000,000

Common

0.00

No

CLAREMONT GROUP CORP. (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

200,000,000

Common

0.00

No

CLAREMONT GROUP CORP. (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

200,000,000

Common

0.00

No

CLAREMONT GROUP CORP. (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

200,000,000

Common

0.00

No

CLAREMONT GROUP CORP. (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

50,000,000

Common

0.00

No

FORDEE CA TRUST (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

50,000,000

Common

0.00

No

FORDEE CA TRUST (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

10,000,000

Common

0.00

No

MARKET AWARENESS CORP (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

10,000,000

Common

0.00

No

MARKET AWARENESS CORP (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

10,000,000

Common

0.00

No

MARKET AWARENESS CORP (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

10,000,000

Common

0.00

No

MARKET AWARENESS CORP (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

6/10/19

Cancellation

50,000,000

Common

0.00

No

MARKET AWARENESS CORP (UNKNOWN CONTROL PERSON)

Won court case to cancel these shares.

Cancellation

Cancellation

