BitFrontier Capital : Issuer Information and Disclosure Statement December 31, 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

BITFRONTIER CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

A Wyoming Corporation

1320 Central Park Blvd. Suite 200

Fredericksburg, VA 22401 _______________________________

(540)-736-3069https://bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com/

IR@bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com

SIC Code: 7374- Data processing and preparation

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: 12/31/2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of 12/31/21, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 307,702,808

As of 9/30/21, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 296,895,308

As of 12/31/20, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 219,145,701

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The name of the issuer is BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. located at 1320 Central Park Blvd. Suite 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

Previous names:

Purio, Inc., changed on December 20, 2017, and set effective in the marketplace by FINRA on February 5th, 2018.

AOM Minerals, Ltd. incorporated on 6/3/2005 and changed to Purio, Inc. on 12/5/2007.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

We were incorporated on 6/3/2005 in the State of Nevada and redomiciled on 8/14/2010 in the State of Wyoming. The issuers standing within the state of Wyoming is Active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

N/A

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1320 Central Park Blvd. Suite 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: BFCH Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 09174L104 Par or stated value: 0.00001 Total shares authorized: 495,000,000 Total shares outstanding: 307,702,808 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 296,580,868 Total number of shareholders of record: 52 Transfer Agent

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

Name: Pacific Stock Transfer Phone: (800) 785-7782 Email: Joslyn@pacificstocktransfer.com Address: 6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:No:

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Number ofShares outstanding as of 1/1/19

Date of Transaction

Opening Balance:

Common: 12,417,145,701

Preferred A: 2

Preferred B: 14,000,000

Preferred C: 5,620,000

Preferred D: 51

Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)

