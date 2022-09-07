Log in
    BMNR   US09175A1079

BITMINE IMMERSION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BMNR)
End-of-day quote OTC Markets  -  2022-09-01
1.260 USD   +48.24%
09:16aBitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Completes Regulation D Equity Offering and Conversion of all Innovative Digital Investors Debt into Preferred Equity
GL
09/06BITMINE IMMERSION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/14BITMINE IMMERSION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Completes Regulation D Equity Offering and Conversion of all Innovative Digital Investors Debt into Preferred Equity

09/07/2022 | 09:16am EDT
ATLANTA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via NetworkWire -- BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BMNR) announces the closing of equity financing via a Regulation D sale of over $5 million in cash and equipment, net of commissions paid to its Investment Bank. Additionally, Innovative Digital Investors Emerging Technology LP ("IDI") has agreed to convert over $3 million in debt to a new class of Series A Preferred Stock. IDI is an entity controlled by Jonathan Bates, Chairman and CEO.

Jonathan Bates, BitMine Chairman and CEO, was quoted as saying- "I am very pleased with the success of our offering, as well as the conversion of debt. The overall market environment has been difficult, which makes this an even greater accomplishment. We now have the key pieces in place to deploy our mining equipment in a manner that best maximizes the value of these assets. Our Balance Sheet is strong and we believe this element is not only an important step toward potential profitability, but also an important step toward applying for trading on a Major Exchange."

BitMine is currently hosting a small number of client miners, and expects to deploy the remaining immersion and mining assets in a combination of self-mining, hosting, and various other joint venture and financing opportunities in order to best maximize the value of its equipment given the sharp recent drop in the value of ASIC mining computers relative to Datacenter and electrical infrastructure assets. 

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine Immersion Technologies' control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine Immersion Technologies’ Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 7, 2022 and any other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine Immersion Technologies’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. BitMine Immersion Technologies undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Contact:

Jonathan Bates
Chairman and CEO
info@bitminetech.io

Jonathan Bates
Chairman & CEO
BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc.
OTC: BMNR
2030 Powers Ferry Road SE
Suite 212
Atlanta, GA 30339

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,15 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -142x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,3 M 59,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 25,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Bates Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erik S. Nelson President & Director
Raymond Mow Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ryan Ramnath Chief Operating Officer
Michael Maloney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BITMINE IMMERSION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-57.86%59
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-75.12%14 135
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-57.01%223
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-62.00%191
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-75.39%97
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-64.42%70