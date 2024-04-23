MINUTES BITTIUM CORPORATION No. 1/2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APRIL 10, 2024 UNOFFICIAL OFFICE TRANSLATION

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BITTIUM CORPORATION

Time: April 10, 2024, at 1.00 p.m.

Place: University of Oulu, Saalastinsali, Pentti Kaiteran katu 1, 90570 Oulu

Present: Shareholders, proxy representatives and assistants were present or represented at the meeting in accordance with the list of votes adopted at the meeting (Appendix 1).

In addition, all members of the Board of Directors, the proposed new member to the Board of Directors, the company's CEO, a representative of the company's auditor, the representative of the audit firm proposed as the company's new auditor, members of the company's management, attorney- at-law Petri Morelius and technical personnel were present at the meeting.

1 §

OPENING OF THE MEETING

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Erkki Veikkolainen opened the meeting.

2 §

CALLING THE MEETING TO ORDER

Mr. Petri Morelius, attorney-at-law, was elected the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting and he called Mr. Kari Jokela, Chief Legal Officer, to act as secretary.

The Chairman explained the procedures for proceeding with the matters on the agenda of the meeting.

It was noted that the meeting was held in Finnish.

It was noted that the financial statements documents, the notice to the General Meeting, the proposals of the Board of Directors and the three largest shareholders to the General Meeting, the company's remuneration policy for governing bodies, the company's remuneration report for governing bodies and other documents and information required by the Companies Act and the Securities Markets Act had been available to shareholders on the company's website for the period required by the Companies Act before the General Meeting. These documents were also available at the General Meeting.

The proposals of the Board of Directors and the three largest shareholders, included in the notice to the meeting, were attached to the minutes (Appendix 2).

It was noted that shareholders with a Finnish book-entry account had been able to vote in advance on certain items on the agenda of the General Meeting. Custodian banks representing registered shareholders had also been able to participate in advance voting on behalf of the shareholders they represented.

The Chairman explained the votes cast in the advance voting and noted that the proposed resolutions subject to the advance voting were considered to have been