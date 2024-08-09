Bittium Corporation Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024 Net sales 37.9 MEUR Net sales growth +6.5% Operating result Operating result, % of net sales 2.9 MEUR 7.7%

Bittium Corporation 2 Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024 Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024 Net Sales Grew and Operating Result Improved Significantly during the First Half of 2024. Strategy Implementation Proceeds as Planned. As of January 1, 2024, Bittium Corporation has started segment-based financial reporting. This financial report is the second report based on the new segmentation. There are four reportable segments: the company's three business segments; Defense & Security, Medical, and Engineering Services, and Group Functions segment. Unless otherwise mentioned, the figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year. Summary April-June 2024 Net sales were EUR 19.8 million (EUR 20.7 million), representing a 4.4 percent decrease year-on-year.

year-on-year. Product-based net sales were EUR 11.9 million (EUR 13.3 million), representing 60.1 percent of the total net sales.

net sales were EUR 11.9 million (EUR 13.3 million), representing 60.1 percent of the total net sales. Services-based net sales were EUR 7.9 million (EUR 7.3 million), representing 39.9 percent of the total net sales.

net sales were EUR 7.9 million (EUR 7.3 million), representing 39.9 percent of the total net sales. Operating result was EUR 1.9 million (EUR 0.3 million), representing 9.6 percent of net sales (1.4 percent).

The result for the period was EUR 1.6 million, and earnings per share were EUR 0.045 (result for the period EUR 0.1 million and earnings per share EUR 0.003).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -2.3 million (EUR -5.7 million).

-2.3 million (EUR -5.7 million). Net cash flow was EUR -5.7 million (EUR -10.6 million).

-5.7 million (EUR -10.6 million). Implementation of the strategy and measures to improve the profitability of the company continued as planned.

The Finnish Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen authorized the Finnish Defence Forces to negotiate and sign a partnership agreement with Bittium.

Bittium and BAE Systems signed a frame agreement on Bittium's tactical communication products, services, and systems.

Uncertainties in the operating environment are created by the medical device approval schedules in the Medical business, timing of product deliveries in the Defense business, and customer cost-saving pressures in the Engineering Services business. Summary January-June 2024 Net sales were EUR 37.9 million (EUR 35.6 million), representing a 6.5 percent increase year-on-year.

year-on-year. Product-based net sales were EUR 22.6 million (EUR 21.4 million), representing 59.6 percent of the total net sales.

net sales were EUR 22.6 million (EUR 21.4 million), representing 59.6 percent of the total net sales. Services-based net sales were EUR 15.3 million (EUR 14.2 million), representing 40.4 percent of the total net sales.

net sales were EUR 15.3 million (EUR 14.2 million), representing 40.4 percent of the total net sales. Operating result was EUR 2.9 million (EUR -3.2 million), representing 7.7 percent of net sales (-9.1 percent).

Result for the period was EUR 2.3 million, and earnings per share were EUR 0.064 (result for the period EUR -3.6 million and earnings per share EUR -0.102).

Bittium Corporation 3 Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024 Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 3.0 million (EUR -4.6 million).

-4.6 million). Net cash flow was EUR -2.8 million (EUR -12.2 million).

-2.8 million (EUR -12.2 million). The order backlog was EUR 33.8 million (EUR 23.1 million)

Personnel at the end of the period was 502 employees (616 employees). GROUP (MEUR) 4-6/2024 4-6/2023 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 3 months 3 months 6 months 6 months NET SALES 19.8 20.7 37.9 35.6 Change of net sales, % -4.4 % -8.8 % 6.5 % -13.2 % EBITDA 4.2 2.6 7.4 1.6 EBITDA, % of net sales 21.2 % 12.7 % 19.5 % 4.5 % OPERATING PROFIT / LOSS 1.9 0.3 2.9 -3.2 Operating profit / loss, % of net sales 9.6 % 1.4 % 7.7 % -9.1 % RESULT OF THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1.6 0.1 2.3 -3.6 CASH AND OTHER LIQUID ASSETS 5.5 6.8 5.5 6.8 EQUITY RATIO (%) 70.3 % 69.5 % 70.3 % 69.5 % EARNINGS PER SHARE (EUR) 0.045 0.003 0.064 -0.102 Bittium's CEO Johan Westermarck The second quarter of the year developed as expected. Net sales in the Defense & Security Business Segment grew significantly, resulting especially from the increased number of Bittium Tough SDR deliveries and from the number of service projects. Net sales in the Medical Business Segment were lower compared to the corresponding period last year. The decrease in the net sales was affected by the delays in the medical device sales approvals caused by the stricter regulatory requirements, and by the exceptionally strong net sales in the corresponding period last year that resulted from the cumulated net sales from the first quarter. The Engineering Services Business Segment's net sales decreased due to the challenging market situation in R&D services markets. In total, the group net sales in the second quarter decreased by 4.4 percent year-on-year and was EUR 19.8 million. The measures taken to improve efficiency and profitability have had a positive effect on the development of the operating result. The operating profit of the second quarter was EUR 1.9 million, representing 9.6 percent of net sales. The development of the operating result was also influenced by the lower R&D costs compared to the previous year. The net sales of the first half of the year grew by 6.5 percent from last year and was EUR 37.9 million. The increase in the net sales was influenced by the good start of the year in the Defense & Security Business Segment. The net sales decreased in the Medical and Engineering Services Business Segments for the previously mentioned reasons. The profitability improved significantly, and the operating profit was EUR 2.9 million, representing 7.7 percent of net sales. Operating result in the first half of the year was positive in all Business Segments. The implementation of the strategy progressed well in the Defense & Security Business Segment. Close cooperation with the Finnish Defense Forces continued and the preparation of the partnership agreement progressed with the aim of signing the agreement during the current year. The partnership agreement enables more systematic planning of cooperation. We continued the deliveries of tactical communication system products and radios, and field tests of the radios and preparation for their deployment continued as planned. We concluded two significant international cooperation agreements with the world's largest defense industry players. The framework agreement with BAE Systems significantly increases our chances to succeed and grow in the international market alongside a major player. The start of the indirect industrial cooperation related to the F-35 fighter procurement with Lockheed Martin offers us the opportunity to

develop our already strong expertise in tactical data transfer in cooperation with players in the international defense market. Cooperation is an important step for us and the entire consortium we lead. The stricter regulatory requirements and schedules for medical device approvals are causing a delay in building growth in the Medical Business Segment. We have strengthened our organization and focused on the development of efficient operations that ensure us the quality needed for the stricter regulatory requirements in the medical industry. As part of operational development, we have started prioritizing those projects that are the most critical to obtain the sales licenses. In the future, we will invest in building sales channels and thus increasing the sales. A significant part of the net sales in the Medical Business Segment was generated from ECG measuring devices sold to our US customer Boston Scientific Cardiac Diagnostics, with whom the cooperation continued well. In the Engineering Services Business Segment, customer projects progressed well, and we won new deals from the Telecom and construction industry markets, for example. However, the net sales decreased from the previous year as the number of product development projects decreased. Our customers' cost-saving pressures in a challenging market situation have affected the schedules of customer projects, and the starts of new development projects have been postponed. We expect the market situation to continue to be challenging for at least this year. In the R&D service business, the visibility is very short and fluctuations in the market situation can cause significant changes in a short time frame. Efforts being made to turn the company from R&D house to sales-oriented product house have progressed well. We will continue to systematically implement the strategy, invest strongly in serving our existing customers, acquire new customer sales and improve the operational efficiency in order to build future profitable growth. Outlook for 2024 (unchanged) Financial Outlook 2024 Bittium expects the net sales in 2024 to be EUR 85 - 95 million (EUR 75.2 million in 2023) and the operating result to be EUR 7.0 - 9.5 million (operating loss of EUR -4.3 million in 2023). More information about Bittium's market outlook is presented in this report under the Business Segment chapter, as well as on the company's internet pages at www.bittium.com. Financial Performance in January-June 2024 Bittium's net sales in January-June 2024 grew by 6.5 percent year-on-year to EUR 37.9 million (EUR 35.6 million). Product-based net sales were EUR 22.6 million (EUR 21.4 million), representing 59.6 percent of the total net sales. The growth resulted from the increased delivery amounts of Tough SDR radios, and from the timing of the product deliveries. Services-based net sales were EUR 15.3 million (EUR 14.2 million), representing 40.4 percent of the total net sales. The growth resulted mainly from the increase of Defense & Security business' service projects. EBITDA was EUR 7.4 million (EUR 1.6 million). R&D costs were EUR 7.9 million (EUR 11.2 million), representing 20.9 percent of net sales (31.4 percent), of which EUR 3.9 million were capitalized in the balance sheet, which was EUR 0.5 million less than in the previous year. The operating result was EUR 2.9 million (EUR -3.2 million), representing 7.7 percent of net sales (-9.1 percent). The improvement in the operating result year-on-year resulted from the measures taken to improve the efficiency of the operations and profitability, and lower R&D costs, in addition to the growth of the net sales. Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 3.0 million (EUR -4.6 million). Net cash flow during the period was EUR -2.8 million (EUR -12.2 million), including EUR 2.3 million operating profit, EUR 3.9 million change in the net working capital, EUR 3.9 million R&D investments into own products, and EUR 1.1 million dividend payment (including result of the period EUR -3.6 million, EUR 5.5 million change in net working capital, EUR 4.4 million R&D investments into own products, EUR 1.8 million dividend payment, and EUR 0.4 million purchase of own shares).

The equity ratio was 70.3 percent (69.5 percent). Net gearing was 15.5 percent (14.6 percent). The order backlog at the end of June was EUR 33.8 million (EUR 23.1 million). In connection with the transition to segment reporting, the company has reviewed and specified the definition and processing of order backlog in its customer management system. The company's order backlog consists of the undelivered portion of sales orders. In January-March 2024 Business Review and in this report, the company has corrected the order backlog key figures of the 2023 to reflect the calculation according to the new process. The company has reported the group's order backlog for the first time in its 2021 Financial Statement Bulletin. GROUP ORDER BACKLOG IN 2023 (MEUR) 1Q/23 2Q/23 3Q/23 4Q/23 Corrected order backlog 25.6 23.1 21.3 27.6 Previously reported order backlog 28.7 28.0 25.3 27.6 Half Year Figures GROUP'S NET SALES AND OPERATING RESULT, MEUR 1H/24 2H/23 1H/23 2H/22 Net sales 37.9 39.6 35.6 41.4 Operating profit (loss) 2.9 -1.1 -3.2 0.6 Result before taxes 2.3 -1.6 -3.6 0.2 Result for the period 2.3 -1.8 -3.6 0.9 DISTRIBUTION OF NET SALES BY PRODUCT AND SERVICES, 1H/24 2H/23 1H/23 2H/22 MEUR AND % Product-based net sales 22.6 24.4 21.4 30.2 59.6 % 61.6 % 60.0 % 72.9 % Services-based net sales 15.3 15.2 14.2 11.2 40.4 % 38.4 % 40.0 % 27.1 % DISTRIBUTION OF NET SALES BY MARKET AREAS, 1H/24 2H/23 1H/23 2H/22 MEUR AND % Asia 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.7 1.1 % 0.9 % 1.4 % 1.8 % North and South America 10.3 10.7 10.2 12.9 27.1 % 27.0 % 28.6 % 31.1 % Europe 27.3 28.6 24.9 27.8 71.9 % 72.1 % 70.0 % 67.1 % Quarterly Figures GROUP'S NET SALES AND OPERATING RESULT, MEUR 2Q/24 1Q/24 4Q/23 3Q/23 2Q/23 Net sales 19.8 18.2 25.7 13.9 20.7

Operating profit (loss) 1.9 1.0 1.0 -2.1 0.3 Result before taxes 1.6 0.7 0.7 -2.4 0.1 Result for the period 1.6 0.7 0.6 -2.4 0.1 DISTRIBUTION OF NET SALES BY PRODUCT AND SERVICES, 2Q/24 1Q/24 4Q/23 3Q/23 2Q/23 MEUR AND % Product-based net sales 11.9 10.7 16.8 7.6 13.3 60.1 % 59.1 % 65.3 % 54.9 % 64.5 % Services-based net sales 7.9 7.4 8.9 6.3 7.3 39.9 % 40.9 % 34.7 % 45.1 % 35.5 % DISTRIBUTION OF NET SALES BY MARKET AREAS, 2Q/24 1Q/24 4Q/23 3Q/23 2Q/23 MEUR AND % Asia 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.6 % 1.5 % 0.4 % 1.8 % 1.3 % North and South America 4.7 5.6 6.0 4.7 6.9 23.8 % 30.6 % 23.5 % 33.6 % 33.2 % Europe 14.9 12.3 19.6 9.0 13.5 75.5 % 67.8 % 76.2 % 64.6 % 65.5 % Statement of Financial Position and Financing 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Non-current assets 84.3 86.0 84.6 Current assets 73.1 75.2 73.1 Total assets 157.4 161.2 157.7 Share capital 12.9 12.9 12.9 Other capital 95.8 97.1 94.6 Total equity 108.7 110.0 107.6 Non-current liabilities 19.7 2.1 1.8 Current liabilities 28.9 49.0 48.3 Total equity and liabilities 157.4 161.2 157.7 Cash flow of the review period: 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 1-12/2023 + profit of the period +/- Adjustment of accrual basis items 7.7 1.2 5.1 +/- Change in net working capital -3.9 -5.5 -3.0 - interest, taxes, and dividends -0.8 -0.3 -0.9 = net cash from operating activities 3.0 -4.6 1.2 - net cash from investing activities -4.1 -4.7 -7.7 - net cash from financing activities -1.7 -2.9 -4.2 = net change in cash and cash equivalents -2.8 -12.2 -10.7

The number of gross investments in the period under review was EUR 4.7 million (EUR 5.9 million). Net investments for the review period totaled to EUR 4.5 million (EUR 5.8 million). The total amount of depreciation during the period under review was EUR 4.5 million (EUR 4.8 million). The amount of interest-bearing debt. including finance lease liabilities. was EUR 22.3 million at the end of the reporting period (EUR 22.8 million). Bittium's equity ratio at the end of the period was 70.3 percent (69.5 percent). Bittium has a EUR 20.0 million senior loan and a EUR 10.0 million overdraft credit facility agreement with Nordea Bank Finland Plc. These agreements have been renegotiated on March 28, 2024, with the previous agreements between the parties expiring in May 2024. The maturity date for the senior loan is May 24, 2029, and it will be amortized by EUR 1.0 million every six months. The overdraft credit facility agreement is valid until May 25, 2026, after which it will continue to be valid indefinitely. At the end of the review, period no limit from the overdraft credit facility agreement was in use. These agreements

Bittium Corporation 8 Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024 Strategy Implementation and Other Significant Events in January- June 2024 According to the strategy, updated on October 30, 2023, Bittium has three Business Segments: Medical, which focuses on measuring biosignals and remote monitoring, Defense & Security, which offers products and services to the defense and security markets, and Engineering Services, which offers R&D services. Previously centralized group operations were largely divided into the company's three Business Segments, and the remaining group functions, such as group administration, strategic projects, and stock market listing related functions, as well as renting premises owned by the group, were separated as its own segment, Group Functions. This was an essential change to optimize the operation of more independent businesses. The company's updated strategy has three focus areas. The first one is a change from a product development organization to a customer- centric, growth-oriented operating model through segment organizations. Secondly, the company focuses strongly on its current products and on increasing its market shares. The R&D work is mainly concentrated on further improving the competitiveness and productivity of the products. Thirdly, the company seeks to increase efficiency in its own operating methods and has streamlined its cost structure, which is expected to significantly improve the company's profitability and cash flow. In the first half of 2024, the implementation of the strategy and measures towards a healthy company continued as planned. The change from an R&D organization-based operating model to a customer-oriented,growth-oriented operating model has progressed well, and the company has updated its operating methods and processes to support the growth-oriented operating model. In the Defense & Security Business Segment, the company has taken important steps in its internationalization strategy after obtaining significant partnerships with the world's largest defense industry players. The strategically significant negotiations on the partnership agreement with the Finnish Defence Forces has also progressed well with the aim of signing the agreement during this year. In the Medical Business Segment, the stricter requirements of medical device approvals and long schedules are slowing down the pace of strategy progress, and the focus in the Segment was on developing operations, strengthening competences, improving efficiency and introducing new processes. The development of products and systems to meet stricter requirements also plays an important role in building future growth. In the Engineering Services Business Segment, uncertainty in the operating environment is created by customers' cost-saving measures, which are expected to continue until the end of this year. The systematic implementation of the strategy was continued by investing strongly in serving existing customers, sales and improving operational efficiency, as well as entering new markets. Allocating the R&D investments in accordance with the strategy to improving the competitiveness of existing products and developing features is reflected in declined R&D costs and in the improvement of operating profit. As a result of the change negotiations held at the end of 2023 and other cost-saving measures, the company expects to achieve annual cost savings of around 6 million euros. The effect of the measures can already be seen in the positive development of the company's operating result for the first half of the year. Seamless and Secure Connectivity Program At the end of March, Bittium launched the Seamless and Secure Connectivity program, the purpose of which is to enable end-to-end connections in various operational areas with reliable, secure, and fault-tolerant connectivity architectures and products, including life- cycle services for products and solutions. Business Finland awarded development funding of EUR 10 million to the program in the challenger competition of Veturi-companies, and EUR 20 million to the ecosystem companies and research partners surrounding the program. The four-year program led by Bittium will last until 2026. The Seamless and Secure Connectivity program enables comprehensive development of strategically important themes for Bittium. These themes include. e.g. encryption and information security technologies and remote medical diagnostics (ECG, EEG, and sleep apnea) including measuring of biosignals, digitalization of services, increase in wireless connectivity and data secure connections. In connection with the program, three co-innovation projects have been launched during 2023 and in the first half of 2024, CISSAN, part of the EU CELTIC-Next program, which creates algorithms to reduce IoT security threats, Photon-Wear, which aims to develop optical detection methods for physical parameters and biomarkers, and the Life Fact for Future project, whose goal is to speed up the Bittium Corporation, Ritaharjuntie 1, FI-90590 Oulu, FINLAND, +358 40 344 2000, +358 8 343 032 www.bittium.com, VAT number: FI10041295, Business ID: 1004129-5, Oulu

Bittium Corporation 9 Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024 introduction of digital solutions and more efficient utilization of data, and to make Finland the most attractive place in the world for the data-oriented Life Science industry. The theme of the Life Fact for Future project "significant development of operating models" promotes the agile development of medical software (RegOps), which is part of the Seamless and Secure Connectivity locomotive project. All in all, there have been around 50 partner companies or research institutes in the ecosystem discussions so far, and several co- innovation projects are expected to start still during 2024. Development of Market Environment and Business Segments in January-June 2024 Defense & Security Business Segment in January-June 2024 Defense & Security Business Segment's net sales in January-June 2024 grew by 36.6 percent year-on-year to EUR 21.0 million (EUR 15.3 million). The growth was especially driven by the increased numbers of product delivery of Bittium Tough SDR tactical radios, and service projects, as well as the timing of the product deliveries. EBITDA was EUR 4.9 million (EUR -0.2 million), representing 23.3 percent of net sales. R&D costs decreased to EUR 4.0 million (EUR 6.2 million), representing 19.1 percent of net sales (40.2 percent). R&D investments focused on the further development of the competitiveness and features of Bittium TAC WIN tactical communication system and Bittium Tough SDR radios and their related software. R&D costs capitalized in the balance sheet were EUR 2.7 million, which was EUR 0.3 million less than a year ago. Capitalized R&D costs consisted of investments made to the further development of Bittium Tough SDR radios and Bittium TAC WIN. The operating result was EUR 2.4 million (EUR -2.8 million), representing 11.4 percent of net sales (-18.2 percent). The operating result improvement resulted from the measures taken to improve the efficiency of the operations and profitability, and lower R&D costs, as well as from the growth of the net sales. The number of new orders during the first half was EUR 24.6 million (EUR 11.4 million). At the end of June, the order backlog was EUR 21.3 million (EUR 11.1 million). DEFENSE & SECURITY BUSINESS SEGMENT, MEUR 2Q/24 2Q/23 1H/24 1H/23 2023 NET SALES 11.7 8.7 21.0 15.3 36.2 EBITDA 3.2 1.0 4.9 -0.2 1.9 EBITDA, % of net sales 27.7 11.8 23.3 -1.0 5.3 OPERATING PROFIT / LOSS 1.9 -0.2 2.4 -2.8 -3.2 Operating profit / loss, % of net sales 16.2 -2.4 11.4 -18.2 -8.7 R&D EXPENSES 2.1 3.0 4.0 6.2 10.8 Capitalized R&D expenses -1.3 -1.5 -2.7 -3.0 -5.0 New orders 14.4 7.6 24.6 11.4 38.6 ORDER BACKLOG 21.3 11.1 21.3 11.1 17.5 PERSONNEL AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 229 263 229 263 230 Development of Defense & Security Business and Market Outlook Bittium Corporation, Ritaharjuntie 1, FI-90590 Oulu, FINLAND, +358 40 344 2000, +358 8 343 032 www.bittium.com, VAT number: FI10041295, Business ID: 1004129-5, Oulu