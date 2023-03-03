Bittium Oyj : Notice to the General Meeting of Bittium Corporation 2023

1 Bittium Corporation Notice to the general meeting Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Bittium Corporation Bittium Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, March 3, 2023, at 8:00 am (CET+1) Notice is given to the shareholders of Bittium Corporation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 12 April 2023 at 1:00 pm (CEST+1) at the address University of Oulu, Saalastinsali, Pentti Kaiteran katu 1, 90570 Oulu, Finland. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 12:30 pm (CEST+1). Shareholders may also exercise their right to vote by voting in advance. Instructions for advance voting are presented in Section C of this notice to the Annual General Meeting. A. MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING The following matters will be considered at the Annual General Meeting: Opening of the meeting Calling the meeting to order Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes Recording the legality of the meeting Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes Presentation of the financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the report by the Board of Directors, and the auditor's report for the year 2022 Review by the CEO. The financial statements, the report by the Board of Directors and the auditor's report will be available on the company's website https://annualreport.bittium.com/no later than 20 March 2023. 7. Adoption of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting adopts the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements. Bittium Corporation, Ritaharjuntie 1, FI-90590 Oulu, FINLAND, +358 40 344 2000, +358 8 343 032 www.bittium.com, VAT number: FI10041295, Business ID: 1004129-5, Oulu

2 8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of dividend The parent company's distributable funds on 31 December 2022 were EUR 118,265,062.42, of which the profit for the financial year is EUR 1,839,891.91. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share be paid based on the balance sheet to be adopted for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder who, on the record date for the dividend payment, 14 April 2023, is registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend payment date be 21 April 2023. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 Presentation of the remuneration report for governing bodies The remuneration report for governing bodies will be available no later than 20 March 2023 on the company's website https://www.bittium.com/investors/corporate-governance/remuneration. The general meeting's decision on the approval of the remuneration report is advisory. 11. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors The three largest shareholders, representing in total approximately 14.69 per cent of the company's shares, propose to the Annual General Meeting that the following monthly remuneration be paid to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected for the term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting: EUR 3,150 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and EUR 1,800 to the other members of the Board of Directors. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to a fee for attending Board meetings as follows: Chairman of the Board EUR 875 per meeting and other members of the Board of Directors EUR 500 per meeting. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to a fee for attending the meetings of the Board committees as follows: the Chairman of the Committee EUR 600 per meeting and the other members of the Committee EUR 400 per meeting. The above-mentioned shareholders propose to the Annual General Meeting that 50 percent of the total monthly remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors be paid in a single instalment in Bittium Corporation's shares to be purchased at a price formed in public trading or through a share issue or in special circumstances, if for some reason the remuneration cannot be paid in shares, entirely in cash. The shares will be acquired in accordance with a purchase program prepared by the company. A member of the Board of Directors may not transfer shares received as remuneration until his or her membership in the Board of Directors has ended. The above-mentioned shareholders further propose that the travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors be compensated in accordance with the company's travel policy. 12. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors The three largest shareholders, who in total represent approximately 14.69 per cent of the company's shares, propose to the Annual General Meeting that the number of members of the Board of Directors be confirmed as five (5). 13. Election of members of the Board of Directors

3 The three largest shareholders, who in total represent approximately 14.69 per cent of the company's shares, propose to the Annual General Meeting that Mr. Erkki Veikkolainen, Ms. Riitta Tiuraniemi, Mr. Veli-Pekka Paloranta, Mr. Petri Toljamo, and Mr. Pekka Kemppainen be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The candidates for the Board of Directors and the assessment of their independence are presented on the company's website at https://www.bittium.com. All candidates have given their consent to the election. 14. Resolution on the remuneration of the Auditor Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration of the auditor to be elected be paid according to the auditor's reasonable invoice. 15. Election of the Auditor Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors proposes that audit firm Ernst & Young Oy, which has announced that APA Mr. Jari Karppinen would act as the principal auditor, be re-elected as the auditor for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting following the election. The Audit Committee has prepared its recommendations in accordance with the EU Audit Regulation (537/2014). The Audit Committee confirms that its recommendation is free from third-party influence and that the Committee has not been required to comply with a contractual clause referred to in Article 16(6) of the EU Audit Regulation, which would restrict the General Meeting's discretion in the election of the auditor. 16. Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Board of Directors be authorized to decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares as follows. The number of own shares to be repurchased shall not exceed 3,500,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 9.80 per cent of all the shares in the company. Based on the authorization, the company's own shares may only be repurchased with unrestricted equity. The company's own shares may be repurchased at a price formed in public trading on the date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The Board of Directors decides how the shares will be repurchased. Among other things, derivatives may be used in the acquisition. Own shares may be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed repurchase). The authorization revokes the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 6 April 2022 to decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares. The authorization is valid until 30 June 2024. 17. Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Board of Directors be authorized to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act as follows. The number of shares to be issued based on the authorization shall not exceed 3,500,000 shares in total, which corresponds to approximately 9.80 per cent of all the shares in the company.

4 The Board of Directors decides on all the terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares and the transfer of the company's own shares. The issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights (directed issue). The authorization revokes the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 6 April 2022 to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The authorization is valid until 30 June 2024. Decision-making order Closing of the meeting B. DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING The above-mentioned resolution proposals for the matters on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting as well as this notice are available on Bittium Corporation's website at https://www.bittium.com/agm. Bittium Corporation's Remuneration Report and Annual Report, which includes the Company's Financial Statements, the Report by the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report as well as the Corporate Governance Statement, are available on the above-mentioned website no later than 20 March 2023. The proposals for decisions and the other above-mentioned documents will also be available at the Annual General Meeting. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the above-mentioned website no later than 26 April 2023. C. INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. Shareholders registered in the shareholders' register A shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the Annual General Meeting, 29 March 2023, has the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting. A shareholder, whose shares are registered on their personal Finnish book-entry account or equity savings account, is registered in the shareholders' register of the company. Registration for the Annual General Meeting will begin on 3 March 2023 at 10:00 am (CET +1). A shareholder registered in the shareholders' register of the Company who wishes to participate in the Annual General Meeting must register no later than by 4 April 2023 at 4:00 pm (CEST +1). The registration must be received before the end of the registration period. Registration for the Annual General Meeting can be made: a) on the company's website at https://www.bittium.com/agm, beginning from 10:00 am (CET+1). on 3 March 2023; For natural persons the electronic registration requires strong electronic authentication. When a shareholder logs in to the service through the Company's website, he or she is directed to an electronic authentication page. Electronic authentication works with online banking credentials or a mobile certificate. For shareholders that are legal entities, the electronic registration does not require strong electronic authentication. However, the shareholder is required to provide the number of its Finnish book-entry account, its business ID or corporate identification number and other required information. If a shareholder that is a legal entity uses the electronic Suomi.fi authorization described in section C.3 below,