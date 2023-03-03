Advanced search
    BITTI   FI0009007264

BITTIUM OYJ

(BITTI)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:23:46 2023-03-02 am EST
4.370 EUR   -0.34%
01:39aBittium Oyj : Notice to the General Meeting of Bittium Corporation 2023
PU
01:39aBittium Oyj : Proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
01:01aNotice to the Annual General Meeting of Bittium Corporation
AQ
Bittium Oyj : Proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2023

03/03/2023 | 01:39am EST
PROPOSALS TO

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

BITTIUM CORPORATION

April 12, 2023

Copyright Bittium Corporation

Bittium Corporation, Ritaharjuntie 1, FI-90590 Oulu, FINLAND, +358 40 344 2000, +358 8 343 032

www.bittium.com, VAT number: FI10041295, Business ID: 1004129-5, Oulu

Table of Contents

1

PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING THE USE OF THE PROFIT SHOWN ON THE BALANCE

SHEET AND THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND (ITEM 8 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

3

2

PROPOSAL BY THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (ITEM 11 ON THE

AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

4

3

PROPOSAL BY THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (ITEMS 12 AND 13 ON

THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

5

4

PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE REMUNERATION OF THE AUDITOR (ITEM 14 ON THE

AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

6

5

PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE ELECTION OF AUDITOR (ITEM 15 ON THE AGENDA OF THE

GENERAL MEETING)

7

6

PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING AUTHORIZATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO

DECIDE ON THE REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES (ITEM 16 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

8

7 PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING AUTHORIZATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES AS WELL AS THE ISSUANCE OF SPECIAL RIGHTS ENTITLING TO SHARES

(ITEM 17 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

9

Bittium, Ritaharjuntie 1, FI-90590 Oulu, FINLAND, +358 40 344 2000, +358 8 343 032,

www.bittium.com, VAT number: FI10041295, Business ID: 1004129-5, Oulu

1 PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING THE USE OF THE PROFIT SHOWN ON THE BALANCE SHEET AND THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND (ITEM 8 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

On December 31, 2022, the parent company's distributable funds amounted to EUR 118,265,062.42, of which EUR 1,839,891.91 is profit for the last financial year. The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolve to pay EUR 0.05 per share as dividend based on the balance sheet to be adopted for the financial period January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are registered in the company's register of shareholders as maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date, April 14, 2023. The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend be paid on April 21, 2023.

Oulu, 3 March 2023

The Board of Directors

Bittium, Ritaharjuntie 1, FI-90590 Oulu, FINLAND, +358 40 344 2000, +358 8 343 032,

www.bittium.com, VAT number: FI10041295, Business ID: 1004129-5, Oulu

2 PROPOSAL BY THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (ITEM 11 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

The three largest shareholders who represent a total of approximately 14.69 per cent of the shares in the Company propose to the General Meeting that to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected be paid the following monthly remuneration for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting: to the chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 3,150 and to the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 1,800 each. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to compensation for attending Board meetings as follows: the chairman of the Board EUR 875 for each meeting and other members EUR 500 for each meeting. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to compensation for attending Committee meetings as follows: the chairman of the Committee EUR 600 for each meeting and other Committee members EUR 400 for each meeting.

The above-mentioned shareholders propose that 50 per cent of the total amount of the monthly remunerations of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in one go as Bittium Corporation's shares acquired for the price formed in public trading, or through a share issue or, in special circumstances if it is not possible to pay the remuneration in shares, fully in cash. The shares will be acquired according to a share purchase program prepared by the Company. A member of the Board of Directors may not transfer the shares received as remuneration before his/her membership in the Board of Directors has ended.

The above-mentioned shareholders furthermore propose that the travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors be compensated in accordance with the Company's travel compensation policy.

Oulu, 3 March 2023

Bittium, Ritaharjuntie 1, FI-90590 Oulu, FINLAND, +358 40 344 2000, +358 8 343 032,

www.bittium.com, VAT number: FI10041295, Business ID: 1004129-5, Oulu

3 PROPOSAL BY THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (ITEMS 12 AND 13 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

The three largest shareholders who represent approximately 14.69 per cent of the shares in the company propose to the General Meeting that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be five (5).

The three largest shareholders who represent a total of approximately 14.69 per cent of the shares in the Company propose to the General Meeting that for a term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting following the election, Mr. Erkki Veikkolainen, Ms. Riitta Tiuraniemi, Mr. Veli-Pekka Paloranta, Mr. Petri Toljamo and Mr. Pekka Kemppainen be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. All candidates and the evaluation regarding their independence have been presented on the Company's website www.bittium.com. All candidates have given their consent to the election.

Oulu, 3 March 2023

Bittium, Ritaharjuntie 1, FI-90590 Oulu, FINLAND, +358 40 344 2000, +358 8 343 032,

www.bittium.com, VAT number: FI10041295, Business ID: 1004129-5, Oulu

Disclaimer

Bittium Oyj published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 06:38:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
