BITTIUM OYJ

(BITTI)
Bittium Oyj : Supplies the Finnish Defence Forces with Tactical Power Pack™

11/30/2020
November 30, 2020
Bittium Supplies the Finnish Defence Forces with Bittium Tactical Power Pack™

Press release

Free for publication on November 30, 2020 at 9.50 a.m. (CET +1)

Bittium Supplies the Finnish Defence Forces with Bittium Tactical Power Pack™

Oulu, Finland, November 30, 2020 - Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium Tactical Power Pack™ products that are meant for powering tactical communication devices. The Tactical Power Packs will be used by the Finnish Defence Forces as accessories for the portable Bittium Tough Comnode™ devices. The Finnish Defence Forces use the Tough Comnode devices for example as VoIP phones, IP routers and SHDSL repeaters to fulfil the data transfer needs of mobile troops.

Bittium Tactical Power Pack includes two 70 Wh, 6.7 Ah batteries that are attached as one with an adapter. This way the Tactical Power Pack can also be used as a charger for the two batteries. The Tactical Power Pack is an excellent accessory for mobile troops as its batteries can be changed quickly to new fully charged batteries one by one without interrupting the power supply to the device being charged. This enables uninterrupted field use for the device.

The value of the purchase order is approximately EUR 1.1 million (excl. VAT). The Tactical Power Packs will be delivered to the Finnish Defence Forces during the first half-year of 2021. The purchase order does not change Bittium's financial outlook for the year 2020.

Bittium Tactical Power Pack™

Bittium Tactical Power Pack has been designed specifically for tactical communication use cases. It is an accessory for example for Bittium Tough SDR Handheld™ radio and Bittium Tough Comnode™ device, but it can also be easily used with normal tablets and smartphones through USB connection. Tactical Power Pack enables uninterrupted field use for the devices.

Bittium Tactical Power Pack includes two 70 Wh, 6.7 Ah batteries that are attached as one with an adapter. This way the Tactical Power Pack can also be used as a charger for the two batteries. The batteries of the Tactical Power Pack can be changed quickly to new fully charged batteries one by one in the field without interrupting the power supply to the device being charged. The small size and light weight of the Tactical Power Pack enables also its easy attachment to soldier gear together with the device being charged. The Tactical Power Pack's IP67 rated water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810G rated shock resistance guarantee its use also in harsh conditions.

More information on Bittium Tactical Power Pack: https://www.bittium.com/tactical-communications/bittium-tactical-power-pack

Bittium Tough Comnode™

The versatile Bittium Tough Comnode device fulfils the data transfer needs of mobile troops for example as a VoIP phone, an IP router, and an SHDSL repeater. Bittium Tough Comnode is rugged, easy to install in different environments, and also portable by soldiers on the battlefield. The device is compatible with the broadband, software defined radio based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network™ (TAC WIN) system and offers diverse connectivity options also to third-party equipment and systems. Bittium Tough Comnode also enables using legacy Combat Net Radios (CNR) as part of the IP-based tactical communication system (Radio over IP, RoIP).

More information on Bittium Tough Comnode: https://www.bittium.com/tactical-communications/bittium-tough-comnode

Further information:

Jari Sankala
Senior Vice President, Defense & Security
Tel. +358 40 344 3507
Email: defense(a)bittium.com

Distribution:

Main media

Bittium - Defense & Security

Bittium is a trusted Finnish company with over 35 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies. For Defense & Security market Bittium provides the most modern products and solutions for tactical & secure communications. The products and solutions for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice to all troops across the battlefield. For secure communications Bittium offers proven mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL level. Net sales in 2019 were EUR 75.2 million and operating profit was EUR 6.3 million. Bittium is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Exchange. www.bittium.com

Disclaimer

Bittium Oyj published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:54:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 86,7 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2020 8,00 M 9,58 M 9,58 M
Net cash 2020 6,80 M 8,14 M 8,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 187 M 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 680
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart BITTIUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Bittium Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITTIUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00 €
Last Close Price 5,24 €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hannu Juhani Huttunen Chief Executive Officer
Paavo Erkki Olavi Veikkolainen Chairman
Pekka Tapani Kunnari Chief Financial Officer
Arto Pietilä Senior Vice President-Medical Technologies
Juha Kalevi Putkiranta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BITTIUM OYJ-19.38%224
ZTE CORPORATION0.88%22 475
ZHONGJI INNOLIGHT CO., LTD.-5.29%5 268
VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.113.13%4 350
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION-42.95%2 425
BELDEN INC.-27.62%1 776
