Bittium Oyj : Supplies the Finnish Defence Forces with Tactical Power Pack™

Bittium Supplies the Finnish Defence Forces with Bittium Tactical Power Pack™

November 30, 2020

Press release

Oulu, Finland, November 30, 2020 - Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium Tactical Power Pack™ products that are meant for powering tactical communication devices. The Tactical Power Packs will be used by the Finnish Defence Forces as accessories for the portable Bittium Tough Comnode™ devices. The Finnish Defence Forces use the Tough Comnode devices for example as VoIP phones, IP routers and SHDSL repeaters to fulfil the data transfer needs of mobile troops.

Bittium Tactical Power Pack includes two 70 Wh, 6.7 Ah batteries that are attached as one with an adapter. This way the Tactical Power Pack can also be used as a charger for the two batteries. The Tactical Power Pack is an excellent accessory for mobile troops as its batteries can be changed quickly to new fully charged batteries one by one without interrupting the power supply to the device being charged. This enables uninterrupted field use for the device.

The value of the purchase order is approximately EUR 1.1 million (excl. VAT). The Tactical Power Packs will be delivered to the Finnish Defence Forces during the first half-year of 2021. The purchase order does not change Bittium's financial outlook for the year 2020.

Bittium Tactical Power Pack™

Bittium Tactical Power Pack has been designed specifically for tactical communication use cases. It is an accessory for example for Bittium Tough SDR Handheld™ radio and Bittium Tough Comnode™ device, but it can also be easily used with normal tablets and smartphones through USB connection. Tactical Power Pack enables uninterrupted field use for the devices.

Bittium Tactical Power Pack includes two 70 Wh, 6.7 Ah batteries that are attached as one with an adapter. This way the Tactical Power Pack can also be used as a charger for the two batteries. The batteries of the Tactical Power Pack can be changed quickly to new fully charged batteries one by one in the field without interrupting the power supply to the device being charged. The small size and light weight of the Tactical Power Pack enables also its easy attachment to soldier gear together with the device being charged. The Tactical Power Pack's IP67 rated water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810G rated shock resistance guarantee its use also in harsh conditions.

More information on Bittium Tactical Power Pack: https://www.bittium.com/tactical-communications/bittium-tactical-power-pack



Bittium Tough Comnode™

The versatile Bittium Tough Comnode device fulfils the data transfer needs of mobile troops for example as a VoIP phone, an IP router, and an SHDSL repeater. Bittium Tough Comnode is rugged, easy to install in different environments, and also portable by soldiers on the battlefield. The device is compatible with the broadband, software defined radio based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network™ (TAC WIN) system and offers diverse connectivity options also to third-party equipment and systems. Bittium Tough Comnode also enables using legacy Combat Net Radios (CNR) as part of the IP-based tactical communication system (Radio over IP, RoIP).

More information on Bittium Tough Comnode: https://www.bittium.com/tactical-communications/bittium-tough-comnode

