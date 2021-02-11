Log in
Bittium Oyj : Tilinpäätös 2020 - presentaatio (englannksi) (pdf)

02/11/2021
Bittium Corporation

Financial Statement Bulletin 2020

CEO Hannu Huttunen | CFO Pekka Kunnari

February 11, 2021

Financial Statement 2020

Forward-looking Statements

Some statements made in this material relating to future circumstances or status, including, without limitation, future performance of the company, expectations regarding market growth, trend projections as well as any statements preceded by the words "expect", "believe", "foresee" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and actual results may, therefore, differ materially from the results that are expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Bittium Corporation disclaims all obligations to update such forward-looking statements except as required by mandatory law.

Contents

  • Main Events 2H 2020

  • Financial Review 4Q and 1-12 2020

  • Outlook for 2021

Highlights July-December 2020

CEO Hannu Huttunen

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

