Bittium Oyj : Has Signed a Distributor Agreement With Mexican Inmosat of Mexsat Satellite Phones and Has Received the First Order Related to the Agreement

Bittium Has Signed a Distributor Agreement With Mexican Inmosat of Mexsat Satellite Phones and Has Received the First Order Related to the Agreement

April 15, 2021

The first order related to the distributor agreement is worth approximately 5 million euros

Oulu, Finland, April 15th, 2021 - Bittium, a provider of mission critical solutions, and Mexican company Inmosat (Intercomunicaciones Moviles Satelitales, S.A. de C.V.), a certified provider of telecommunications solutions in the Mexican government market, have signed a distributor agreement covering the exclusive sale of Bittium's Mexsat satellite phones to the Mexican authorities and national security entities. In addition to the sale and delivery of the devices, Inmosat offers supplementary services, such as maintenance, customer support and customer services. Inmosat has an excellent support network in Mexico, which also covers the territories of individual states serving the authorities operating in them. The order related to the distributor agreement includes deliveries and maintenance services of Mexsat devices and the value of the order is approximately 5 million euros. Devices will be delivered throughout 2021.

Android™ based Mexsat phones developed by Bittium for the Mexican state are designed to be used in the state-operated Mexican Satellite System. The development of the devices was completed in 2017 and since then several small batches have been delivered to government customers in Mexico. The devices are designed to operate on both terrestrial and satellite networks, and communication through both networks is secure, fast and easy.

'Collaboration with Inmosat started after the Mexsat phones were launched and they have proven to be an excellent partner. This new distributor agreement enables us to offer our customers in Mexico a more comprehensive service than before. Inmosat has its own laboratory in Mexico, where devices can be repaired locally if necessary, without the need to be sent to Finland, and this significantly reduces the service time,' says Sammy Loitto, Senior Vice President, Sales, Bittium. 'As a local company, Inmosat has excellent and extensive sales and support network that extends to all Mexican states. Bittium has been working for a long time to build a cooperation network in Mexico and we are really delighted about this new cooperation agreement with Inmosat.'

'Devices developed by Bittium are targeted at Mexican government agencies and using the system will improve communication capabilities in Mexico, for example in disaster relief and emergency services,' says Héctor González, CEO, Inmosat. 'We are very excited to announce the new alliance between Bittium and Inmosat. We are certain that with Bittium's high technological knowledge together with Inmosat's level of integration, support and innovation, we will provide multiple benefits to users of mobile satellite connectivity for public safety in Mexico.'

More information of Mexsat satellite phones: https://www.bittium.com/rd-services/mobile-satellite-communications

Further information:

Jari Sankala

Senior Vice President, Defense & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 3507

Email: communications@bittium.com

Bittium - Defense & Security

Bittium is a trusted Finnish company with over 35 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies and biosignal processing. For the Defense & Security market, Bittium provides the most modern products and solutions for tactical and secure communications. The products and solutions for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice to all troops across the battlefield. For secure communications, Bittium offers proven mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to the CONFIDENTIAL level. Net sales in 2020 were EUR 78.4 million and operating profit was EUR 2.1 million. Bittium is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Exchange. www.bittium.com

Inmosat

Inmosat (Intercomunicaciones Móviles Satelitales S.A. de C.V.) is a proud Mexican brand with 25 years of experience enabling connectivity, focused on the creation of satellite telecommunications solutions with a high value of integration. Well established in the market as a leader company, Inmosat is always seeking innovation to satisfy and cover the necessities of their customers, and it is oriented to provide technological solutions to government agencies and national security entities. Inmosat has all the necessary permits to provide the best quality and service, as well as their own monitoring center operated 24/7, 365 days of the year, a laboratory for solutions, and repair facilities. www.Inmosat.com.mx

*Android is a trademark of Google LLC.