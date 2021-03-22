Bittium Oyj : Notice to the General Meeting of Bittium Corporation 2021 released on March 22, 2021 (pdf, 189kb)

Stock exchange release

Free for publication on March 22, 2021 at 8:00 pm (CET+1)

Bittium Cancels the Notice to the Annual General Meeting Published on February 11, 2021 and Publishes a New Notice to the Annual General Meeting to be Held on April 14, 2021

Bittium Corporation (the "Company") announced earlier today on March 22, 2021 certain changes concerning the proposals to the Annual General Meeting by the Company's three largest shareholders. Due to the changed proposals, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to cancel the notice to the Annual General Meeting published on February 11, 2021, and to publish a new notice to the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The new notice to the General Meeting has been published below in its entirety. The new notice to the General Meeting corresponds for the most part to the previous notice. The changes concern the proposals regarding the number of the members of the Board of Directors and its composition, the deadline set for making counterproposals and the advance voting and advance registration periods. In addition, a few technical changes have been made to the meeting notice.

Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Bittium Corporation

Notice is given to the shareholders of Bittium Corporation (the "Company") to participate in the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday April 14, 2021 at 13.00 noon (EEST) in the Company's headquarters at Ritaharjuntie 1, 90590 Oulu, Finland. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will be held without shareholders' and their proxy representatives' presence at the meeting venue. Shareholders of the Company and their proxy representatives may participate in the meeting and exercise shareholder rights only through voting in advance as well as by making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance. Instructions for shareholders are presented in this notice under section C "Instructions for the participants in the Annual General Meeting".

The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved on the exceptional procedure for the meeting based on the temporary legislative act (677/2020) to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic approved by the Finnish Parliament on September 15, 2020. The Company has resolved to take actions enabled by the act in order to hold the meeting in a predictable manner, taking into account the health and safety of the Company's shareholders, personnel and other stakeholders.

A. MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING

At the General Meeting, the following matters will be considered:

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

The Chair of the General Meeting will be Manne Airaksinen, attorney-at-law. In case Manne Airaksinen would not be able to act as the Chair of the General Meeting for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will name another person it deems most suitable to act as the Chair.

3. Election of the person to scrutinize the minutes and to verify the counting of votes

The person to scrutinize the minutes and to verify the counting of votes will be Matias Oikarinen, LL.M. In case Matias Oikarinen would not be able to act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and to verify the counting of votes for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will name another person it deems most suitable to act in that role.

4. Recording the legality of the meeting

5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes

The shareholders who have voted in advance within the advance voting period and who have the right to participate in the meeting pursuant to Chapter 5 Sections 6 and 6a of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act will be recorded to have been represented at the meeting. The list of votes will be adopted according to the information provided by Euroclear Finland Oy.

6. Presentation of the annual accounts and consolidated annual accounts, the annual report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report for the year 2020

As participation in the General Meeting is possible only in advance, the Annual Report to be published by the Company on March 19, 2021, including the Company's Annual Accounts, the Consolidated Annual Accounts, the Annual Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report, which are available on the Company's website https://annualreport.bittium.com,will be deemed to have been presented to the General Meeting. A video recording of the CEO's review will be available on the Company's website www.bittium.com/agm no later than on the day of the General Meeting at 9.00 a.m.

7. Adoption of the annual accounts

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopt the Annual Accounts and the Consolidated Annual Accounts.

8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of dividend

On December 31, 2020, the parent company's distributable funds amounted to approximately EUR 118,979,681.46, of which approximately EUR 2,220,655.48 is profit for the financial year. The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that no dividend be distributed by the General Meeting based on the adopted balance sheet for the financial period of January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020.

As the Board of Directors has proposed that no dividend be decided by the General Meeting, the shareholders have the right to demand minority dividend pursuant to Chapter 13 Section 7 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The minority dividend must be distributed, if a demand to this effect is made by shareholders who have at least one tenth of all shares. The amount of minority dividend is EUR 1,110,327.74 which corresponds to half of the profit for the financial year. A shareholder demanding minority dividend may vote for the minority dividend through advance voting, and no separate demand or counterproposal is required.

9. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 2020

10. Handling of the remuneration report for governing bodies

As participation in the General Meeting is possible only in advance, the Remuneration Report for governing bodies, describing the implementation of the Company's Remuneration Policy and presenting the remuneration of the governing bodies in the financial year 2020, to be published by a stock exchange release on March 19, 2021 is deemed to have been presented to the General Meeting. The Report is available on the Company's website www.bittium.com/agm.The resolution concerning approval of the Remuneration Report is advisory.

11. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The three largest shareholders who represent approximately 12.92 per cent of the shares in the Company propose to the General Meeting that to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected be paid the following monthly remuneration for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting: to the chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 3,150 and to the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 1,800 each. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to compensation for attending Board meetings as follows: the chairman of the Board EUR 875 for each meeting and other members EUR 500 for each meeting. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to compensation for attending Committee meetings as follows: the chairman of the Committee EUR 600 for each meeting and other Committee members EUR 400 for each meeting.

The above-mentioned shareholders propose that 50 per cent of the total amount of the monthly remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid at once as Bittium Corporation's shares acquired for the price formed in public trading, through share issue or, in special circumstances if share based remuneration cannot be paid for some reason, in money. The shares will be acquired according to a share purchase program prepared by the Company. A member of the Board of Directors may not transfer the shares received as remuneration before his/her membership in the Board of Directors has ended.

The above-mentioned shareholders furthermore propose that the travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors be compensated in accordance with the Company's travel compensation policy.

12. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The three largest shareholders who represent approximately 12.92 per cent of the shares in the Company propose to the General Meeting that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be five (5).

13. Election of members of the Board of Directors

The three largest shareholders who represent approximately 12.92 per cent of the shares in the Company propose to the General Meeting that for a term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting following the election, Mr. Erkki Veikkolainen, Ms. Riitta Tiuraniemi, Mr. Veli-Pekka Paloranta and Mr. Pekka Kemppainen be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and Mr. Petri Toljamo be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. All candidates and the evaluation regarding their independence have been presented on the Company's website www.bittium.com.The CV of Petri Toljamo is attached to this notice. All candidates have given their consent to the election. Current members of the Board Mr. Juha Putkiranta and Mr. Seppo Mäkinen have stated to the above mentioned three largest shareholders that they will no longer be available for election as members of the Board of Directors.

14. Resolution on the remuneration of the auditor

Based on the proposal of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration for the auditor to be elected will be paid against the auditor's reasonable invoice.

15. Election of auditor

Based on the proposal of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors proposes that Ernst & Young Ltd, Authorized Public Accountants, be re-elected auditor of the Company for a term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Ernst & Young Ltd has notified that Mr. Jari Karppinen, APA, would act as responsible auditor.

16. Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of own shares

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that the Board of Directors be authorized to decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares as follows.

The number of own shares to be repurchased shall not exceed 3,500,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 9.81 per cent of all of the shares in the Company. Only the unrestricted equity of the Company can be used to repurchase own shares on the basis of the authorization.

Own shares can be repurchased at a price formed in public trading on the date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market.

The Board of Directors decides how own shares will be repurchased. Own shares can be repurchased using, inter alia, derivatives. Own shares can be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed repurchase).

The authorization cancels the authorization given by the General Meeting on June 15, 2020 to decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares.

The authorization is effective until June 30, 2022.

17. Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that the Board of Directors be authorized to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act as follows.

The number of shares to be issued shall not exceed 3,500,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 9.81 per cent of all of the shares in the Company.

The Board of Directors decides on all the conditions of the issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as the transfer of treasury shares. The issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue).

The authorization cancels the authorization given by the General Meeting on June 15, 2020 to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act.

The authorization is effective until June 30, 2022.

18. Decision making order

19. Closing of the meeting

B. DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

The above-mentioned proposals for the resolutions on the matters on the agenda of the General Meeting, this notice, the Company's Remuneration Report and the Annual Report of Bittium Corporation, which includes the Company's Annual Accounts, the Consolidated Annual Accounts, the Annual Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report are available on the website www.bittium.com/agm.

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available on the above-mentioned website latest on April 28, 2021.

C. INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE GENERAL MEETING

In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the General Meeting will be organized so that the shareholders and their proxies are not allowed to be present at the General Meeting venue. Shareholders and their proxies cannot participate in the General Meeting through real-time telecommunications either. Shareholders and their proxies can participate in the General Meeting and use their shareholder rights only by voting in advance and by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance in the manner instructed below.

1. Shareholders registered in the shareholders' register

Each shareholder who is registered on the record date of the General Meeting, Wednesday March 31, 2021, in the shareholders' register of the Company kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd is entitled to participate in the General Meeting. A shareholder, whose shares are registered on his/her Finnish book-entry account, is registered in the Register of Shareholders of the Company. Shareholders cannot participate in the General Meeting by any other means than voting in advance in the manner instructed below as well as by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance.

2. Registration and advance voting

Registration for the General Meeting and advance voting will begin on March 26, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. following the deadline for submitting counterproposals. A shareholder with a Finnish book-entry account, who wishes to participate in the General Meeting, must register for the General Meeting and vote in advance no later than by April 7, 2021 at 4.00 p.m. by which time the registration and votes need to have been received.

When registering, requested information such as the name, personal identification number, address and telephone number of the shareholder as well as requested information on a possible proxy representative such as the name and personal identification number of the