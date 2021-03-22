Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD  >  Bittium Oyj    BITTI   FI0009007264

BITTIUM OYJ

(BITTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bittium Oyj : Proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2021 released on March 22, 2021 (pdf, 165kb)

03/22/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROPOSALS TO

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

BITTIUM CORPORATION

April 14, 2021

Copyright Bittium Corporation

Bittium Corporation, Ritaharjuntie 1, FI-90590 Oulu, FINLAND, +358 40 344 2000, +358 8 343 032www.bittium.com, VAT number: FI10041295, Business ID: 1004129-5, Oulu

Table of Contents

1 PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING THE USE OF THE PROFIT SHOWN ON THE BALANCE

SHEET AND THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND (ITEM 8 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING) ............................. 3

2 PROPOSAL BY THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (ITEM 11 ON THE

AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING) .......................................................................................................................... 4

3 PROPOSAL BY THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (ITEMS 12 AND 13 ON

THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING) ................................................................................................................... 5

4 PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE REMUNERATION OF THE AUDITOR (ITEM 14 ON THE

AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING) .......................................................................................................................... 6

5 PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE ELECTION OF AUDITOR (ITEM 15 ON THE AGENDA OF THE

GENERAL MEETING) ...................................................................................................................................................... 7

6 PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING AUTHORIZATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO

DECIDE ON THE REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES (ITEM 16 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING) ................ 8

7 PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING AUTHORIZATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES AS WELL AS THE ISSUANCE OF SPECIAL RIGHTS ENTITLING TO SHARES

(ITEM 17 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING) ............................................................................................. 9

1

PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING THE USE OF THE PROFIT SHOWN ON THE BALANCE SHEET AND THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND (ITEM 8 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

According to the parent company's balance sheet at December 31, 2020 the distributable assets of the parent company are EUR 118 979 681.46 of which the profit of the financial year is EUR 2 220 655.48.

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that no dividend be distributed by the General Meeting based on the adopted balance sheet for the financial period of January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020.

As the Board of Directors has proposed that no dividend be decided by the General Meeting, the shareholders have the right to demand minority dividend pursuant to Chapter 13 Section 7 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The minority dividend must be distributed, if a demand to this effect is made by shareholders who have at least one tenth of all shares. The amount of minority dividend is EUR 1 110 327.74 which corresponds to half of the profit for the financial year. A shareholder demanding minority dividend may vote for the minority dividend through advance voting, and no separate demand or counterproposal is required.

Oulu, 22 March 2021

The Board of Directors

2 PROPOSAL BY THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (ITEM 11 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

The three largest shareholders who represent approximately 12.92 per cent of the shares in the company propose to the General Meeting that to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected be paid the following monthly remuneration for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting: to the chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 3,150 and to the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 1,800 each. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to compensation for attending Board meetings as follows: the chairman of the Board EUR 875 for each meeting and other members EUR 500 for each meeting. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to compensation for attending Committee meetings as follows: the chairman of the Committee EUR 600 for each meeting and other Committee members EUR 400 for each meeting.

The above-mentioned shareholders propose that 50 % of the total amount of the monthly remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid at once as Bittium Corporation's shares acquired for the price formed in public trading, through share issue or, in special circumstances if share based remuneration cannot be paid for some reason, in money. The member of the Board of Directors may not transfer the shares received as remuneration before his/her membership in the Board of Directors has ended.

The above-mentioned shareholders furthermore propose that the travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors be compensated in accordance with the company's travel compensation policy.

Oulu, 22 March 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bittium Oyj published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 18:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BITTIUM OYJ
02:53pBITTIUM OYJ  : Notice to the General Meeting of Bittium Corporation 2021 release..
PU
02:53pBITTIUM OYJ  : Proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2021 released on March 22..
PU
02:01pBITTIUM OYJ  : Cancels the Notice to the Annual General Meeting Published on Feb..
AQ
02:00pBITTIUM OYJ  : Corporation's Three Largest Shareholders Have Changed Their Propo..
AQ
03/19BITTIUM OYJ  : Remuneration Report for the Financial Year 2020 (pdf, 82.3 KB)
PU
03/19BITTIUM OYJ  : Corporation's Annual Report, Sustainability Report, Corporate Gov..
AQ
03/02BITTIUM CORPORATION : The Finnish Defence Forces Order Bittium TAC WIN™ Pr..
AQ
02/24BITTIUM OYJ  : Correction to the Notice to the General Meeting of Bittium Corpor..
AQ
02/17BITTIUM CORPORATION : Notification of Manager's Transactions
AQ
02/15BITTIUM OYJ  : Joins GENIVI Alliance to Advance Standard Approaches for Vehicle ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 84,2 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2021 6,60 M 7,88 M 7,88 M
Net cash 2021 13,4 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 228 M 272 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 680
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart BITTIUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Bittium Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITTIUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,80 €
Last Close Price 6,47 €
Spread / Highest target 5,10%
Spread / Average Target 5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hannu Juhani Huttunen Chief Executive Officer
Pekka Tapani Kunnari Chief Financial Officer
Paavo Erkki Olavi Veikkolainen Chairman
Arto Pietilä Senior Vice President-Medical Technologies
Juha Kalevi Putkiranta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BITTIUM OYJ11.74%285
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.9.45%208 598
ERICSSON AB16.76%45 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.39%40 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.74%30 738
NOKIA OYJ8.85%24 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ