Bittium Oyj : Proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2021 released on March 22, 2021 (pdf, 165kb)

PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING THE USE OF THE PROFIT SHOWN ON THE BALANCE SHEET AND THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND (ITEM 8 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

According to the parent company's balance sheet at December 31, 2020 the distributable assets of the parent company are EUR 118 979 681.46 of which the profit of the financial year is EUR 2 220 655.48.

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that no dividend be distributed by the General Meeting based on the adopted balance sheet for the financial period of January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020.

As the Board of Directors has proposed that no dividend be decided by the General Meeting, the shareholders have the right to demand minority dividend pursuant to Chapter 13 Section 7 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The minority dividend must be distributed, if a demand to this effect is made by shareholders who have at least one tenth of all shares. The amount of minority dividend is EUR 1 110 327.74 which corresponds to half of the profit for the financial year. A shareholder demanding minority dividend may vote for the minority dividend through advance voting, and no separate demand or counterproposal is required.

2 PROPOSAL BY THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (ITEM 11 ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING)

The three largest shareholders who represent approximately 12.92 per cent of the shares in the company propose to the General Meeting that to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected be paid the following monthly remuneration for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting: to the chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 3,150 and to the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 1,800 each. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to compensation for attending Board meetings as follows: the chairman of the Board EUR 875 for each meeting and other members EUR 500 for each meeting. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to compensation for attending Committee meetings as follows: the chairman of the Committee EUR 600 for each meeting and other Committee members EUR 400 for each meeting.

The above-mentioned shareholders propose that 50 % of the total amount of the monthly remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid at once as Bittium Corporation's shares acquired for the price formed in public trading, through share issue or, in special circumstances if share based remuneration cannot be paid for some reason, in money. The member of the Board of Directors may not transfer the shares received as remuneration before his/her membership in the Board of Directors has ended.

The above-mentioned shareholders furthermore propose that the travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors be compensated in accordance with the company's travel compensation policy.

