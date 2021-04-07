Log in
Hannover Messe: Bittium's R&D Services Help to Bring Wireless and Secure Connectivity as Part of Companies' Innovative Products and Services

04/07/2021 | 05:08am EDT
April 07, 2021
Hannover Messe: Bittium's R&D Services Help to Bring Wireless and Secure Connectivity as Part of Companies' Innovative Products and Services
Free for release on April 7, 2021 at 12.00 pm (CEST +1)

Hannover Messe: Bittium's R&D Services Help to Bring Wireless and Secure Connectivity as Part of Companies' Innovative Products and Services

Oulu, Finland, April 7, 2021 - High technology expert Bittium will join the virtual Hannover Messe event on April 12-16, 2021. At the event Bittium will showcase its advanced product development services and technology expertise, the core being wireless connectivity, embedded systems, and secure solutions. The need for reliable and innovative solutions increases constantly and Bittium helps companies operating in different markets to develop such solutions for demanding environments.

'The know-how we have accumulated during more than 35 years, for example on radio and antenna technologies and embedded software, has helped numerous companies all over the world in the development of innovative solutions', says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President of Bittium's Connectivity Solutions product and service area. 'We help our customers in all stages of product development, from technology consulting and concept strategy to turnkey product and service development. Standards-based quality management systems combined with transparent and agile way of working ensure design quality and customer satisfaction.'

Services and products showcased at the event:

  • Wireless connectivity - One of Bittium's core competencies is mastering different radio and antenna technologies and their application to wireless connectivity solutions for different markets. Bittium has worked in over 300 R&D projects that have covered practically all different wireless protocols, including the development of custom radio systems. In addition to radio interoperability, Bittium masters the design and integration of internal antennas for example to smart devices. Bittium's in-house RF and antenna test laboratories speed up the development.

  • Embedded systems - Bittium specializes in the development of small, power-optimized devices that include different sensors. The device development expertise is complemented with strong know-how of embedded software and the combination enables development of different systems for demanding environments.
  • Secure solutions - The importance of information security is constantly increasing. For a system to be secure, also all the parts of the system must be secure. Bittium has decades of experience from development of both secure software and hardware. Bittium's SafeMove® products enable secure connections, device management, and network performance analytics, and the products can be integrated to customers' own systems.

For additional information on Bittium's R&D services, please visit: https://www.bittium.com/rd-services/iot .

Further information:

Tommi Kangas
Senior Vice President, Connectivity Solutions
Tel. +358 (0)40 3443507

Distribution:

Main media

Bittium

Bittium specializes in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions, leveraging its 35 year legacy of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies. Bittium provides innovative products and services, customized solutions based on its product platforms and R&D services. In the field of healthcare technology, Bittium offers solutions for the measurement and monitoring of biosignals in the areas of cardiology, neurophysiology, rehabilitation, occupational health and sports medicine. Net sales in 2020 were EUR 78.4 million and operating profit was EUR 2.1 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

Disclaimer

Bittium Oyj published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
