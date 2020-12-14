Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Bittnet Systems SA    BNET   ROBNETACNOR1

BITTNET SYSTEMS SA

(BNET)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 12/11
0.714 RON   +0.56%
03:53aBITTNET : Announcement 13th coupon payment BNET22
PU
11/20BITTNET : The electronic voting app for GMS from 26.11.2020
PU
11/09BITTNET : Material error correction for the EGMS Agenda from 26.11.2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bittnet : Announcement 13th coupon payment BNET22

12/14/2020 | 03:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITTNET SYSTEMS SA (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the investors that the 13th coupon payment for the Company's bond issue - dated 8th September 2017, symbol BNET22 - will be made on 15.12.2020. The payment will be made through the Central Depository and Banca Transilvania - as The Paying Agent - to the bond holders registered in the Bond Holders Registry at the reference Date: 08.12.2020. The interest will be paid via bank transfer directly to the accounts of all participants in the RoClear System, to the bondholders' bank accounts which were confirmed by the bondholders in the Subscription Form, or to the bank accounts which were notified to the Payment Agent by the bondholders. The interest rate is 9% per year and the interest amount is a gross of RON 2.2500 / bond. The Company's corporate bonds are tradeable on the Bonds-SMT Market, administered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, starting with 28thNovember 2017 - under the BNET22 ticker.

CR BNET22 - coupon payment

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 08:52:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BITTNET SYSTEMS SA
03:53aBITTNET : Announcement 13th coupon payment BNET22
PU
11/20BITTNET : The electronic voting app for GMS from 26.11.2020
PU
11/09BITTNET : Material error correction for the EGMS Agenda from 26.11.2020
PU
11/02BITTNET : Announcement 10th coupon payment BNET23
PU
10/14BITTNET : Information closed trading period 15.10.2020 – 13.11.2020
PU
10/13BITTNET : Investment in Softbinator Technologies
PU
09/10BITTNET : BNET enters BET-XT, BET-XT-TR, BET-BK, BETPlus indices
PU
08/25BITTNET : 2020 HY Report – investors call 1st September 2020
PU
08/18BITTNET : Board decision – Capital increase operation August 2020
PU
08/06BITTNET : Convertible Loan Option Equatorial
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 131 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 19,1 M 4,76 M 4,76 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 38,4 M 38,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart BITTNET SYSTEMS SA
Duration : Period :
Bittnet Systems SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,97 RON
Last Close Price 0,71 RON
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Mihai Alexandru Logofatu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Victor Stanescu Chief Financial Officer
Christian Ionescu Chief Information Officer
Cristian Herghelegiu VP-Technology
Cristian Ion Logofatu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BITTNET SYSTEMS SA0.00%38
ACCENTURE PLC16.75%155 917
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES28.77%141 642
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.29%110 732
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.78%74 412
INFOSYS LIMITED59.09%66 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ