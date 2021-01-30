Bittnet : Information about closed trading period 28.01.2021 – 26.02.2021

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Issuer') informs the investors about the upcoming closed period. Between January 28th , 2021 and February 26th, 2021, the shareholders who have the status of insider within the meaning of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, Law 24/2017, and Regulation (EU) no. 522/2016 and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, shall not conduct any transactions on their own account or for the account of a third party, directly or indirectly, relating to the shares or debt instruments of the Issuer or other financial instruments linked to them, during a closed period of 30 days before the announcement of a financial report. The closed period is due the fact that on February 26th, the Company will publish the Preliminary financial results.

CR no.05/2021