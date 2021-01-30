Log in
Bittnet Systems SA

BITTNET SYSTEMS SA

(BNET)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 01/29
0.694 RON   +0.87%
Bittnet : Information about closed trading period 28.01.2021 – 26.02.2021

01/30/2021 | 08:28am EST
BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Issuer') informs the investors about the upcoming closed period. Between January 28th , 2021 and February 26th, 2021, the shareholders who have the status of insider within the meaning of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, Law 24/2017, and Regulation (EU) no. 522/2016 and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, shall not conduct any transactions on their own account or for the account of a third party, directly or indirectly, relating to the shares or debt instruments of the Issuer or other financial instruments linked to them, during a closed period of 30 days before the announcement of a financial report. The closed period is due the fact that on February 26th, the Company will publish the Preliminary financial results.

CR no.05/2021

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 13:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
