Bittnet : Information closed trading period 15.10.2020 – 13.11.2020

10/14/2020

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') informs the investors about the upcoming closed period. Between October 15, 2020 and November 13, 2020, the shareholders who have the status of insider within the meaning of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, Law 24/2017, and Regulation (EU) no. 522/2016 and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, shall not conduct any transactions on their own account or for the account of a third party, directly or indirectly, relating to the shares or debt instruments of the Issuer or other financial instruments linked to them, during a closed period of 30 days before the announcement of a financial report. The closed period is due to the fact that on November 13th , the Company will publish the Report for 3rd Quarter results.

Financials
Sales 2019 99,7 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net income 2019 -2,75 M -0,66 M -0,66 M
Net Debt 2019 20,9 M 5,04 M 5,04 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 139 M 33,4 M 33,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 55,1%
Managers
Mihai Alexandru Logofatu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Victor Stanescu Chief Financial Officer
Christian Ionescu Chief Information Officer
Cristian Herghelegiu VP-Technology
Cristian Ion Logofatu Non-Executive Director
BITTNET SYSTEMS SA0.00%34
ACCENTURE PLC8.93%146 701
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.76%144 447
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.67%113 291
INFOSYS LIMITED58.35%66 882
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.21%64 726
