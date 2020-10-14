Bittnet : Information closed trading period 15.10.2020 – 13.11.2020

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') informs the investors about the upcoming closed period. Between October 15, 2020 and November 13, 2020, the shareholders who have the status of insider within the meaning of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, Law 24/2017, and Regulation (EU) no. 522/2016 and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, shall not conduct any transactions on their own account or for the account of a third party, directly or indirectly, relating to the shares or debt instruments of the Issuer or other financial instruments linked to them, during a closed period of 30 days before the announcement of a financial report. The closed period is due to the fact that on November 13th , the Company will publish the Report for 3rd Quarter results.

CR50 current report - engl 2020