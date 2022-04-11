Current Report nr. 14 / 2022

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A.

Strada Șoimus Nr. 23, Bloc 2, Apartament 24, Sector 4, Bucuresti

Strada Tudor Arghezi 8-10, București 020945

021.527.16.00 / 021.527.16.98

21181848

J40/3752/2007

BNET - shares

BNET23, BNET23A, BNET23C - bonds

48,043,690.40 RON

480.436.904 shares face value RON 0.10 per share

Bittnet Investor Day - 15 April 2022

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Company" / "Issuer") informs the Market about the event Bittnet Investor Day, which will take place on April 15, starting with 09:30 AM at the new headquarters in One Cotroceni Park building - address Str. Progress no. 1, building B, floor 4, Bucharest.

The event is organized at the same time as the 7th anniversary from listing of BNET shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange. The event is dedicated to all investors - shareholders, bondholders, individual and institutional investors, analysts, as well as media and journalists. Participants will have the opportunity to interact directly with the Group and its management.

During Investor Day, Bittnet team will present management's vision for future growth stages, both organically and through M&A, capital market plans for 2022 and strategy for the coming years. The detailed agenda of the event below:

09:30 - 10:00 ARRIVAL OF PARTICIPANTS (at HQ) / ONLINE LOGIN OF PARTICIPANTS (online) 10:00 - 10:05 INTRO 10:05 - 10:20 WELCOME SPEECH Mihai Logofatu, CEO & Co-founder Bittnet Group 10:20 - 10:30 ECONOMIC CONTEXT AND THE STOCK EXCHANGE Surprise guest 10:30 - 10:40 BITTNET VISION: stages of development, operational excellence, growth through M&A Mihai Logofatu, CEO & Co-founder Bittnet Group 10:40 - 10:50 THE ROLE OF EDUCATION IN BITTNET BUSINESS Cristina Ratiu, CEO Bittnet Training 10:50 - 11:05 TECHNOLOGY DIVISION Cristian Herghelegiu, CEO Dendrio & Vice President for Technology, Bittnet Group 11:05 - 11:15 WHAT DOES MANGEND SERVICES MEAN - HOW WE LEARN FROM USA Alexandru Ana, Technical Account Manager & CEO ITPrepared 11:15 - 11:20 MARKETING & BUSINESS Alina Tudose, Marketing Director / Consultant Bittnet Group 11:20 - 11:30 ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE: WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BUILD AN INCLUSIVE, FLEXIBLE CULTURE, BASED ON GOODNESS AND PERFORMANCE Diana Rosetka, CEO Equatorial / Chief People &Culture Officer Bittnet Group 11:30 - 11:40 WHAT'S NEXT IN 2022 FOR INVESTORS Cristian Logofatu, Co-founder Bittnet Group

11:40 - 12:00 Q&A

The event is open to all interested parties. To participate at Bittnet HQ, please reserve your place by filling out the form at the link below. Places are limited, depending on availability, you will receive confirmation of participation:

https://investors.bittnet.ro/ro/ziua-investitorului-bittnet-2022/

There will be the option to ask questions during the event after each section of the agenda and especially at the end in the dedicated Q&A section. We encourage interested parties to ask questions, including the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meetings from 20 April 2022, given the extended time we will allocate to this event.

Bittnet Investor Day will also be broadcast live on CiscoWebex and there will be the option to ask questions online in the Q&A section of the platform. We also invite investors to send us their questions to the email address: investors@bittnet.ro .

The event will be broadcast live on Bittnet Group's social media networks.

Mihai Alexandru Constantin Logofatu