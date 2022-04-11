Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Bittnet Systems SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-07
0.3200 RON   -0.16%
0.3200 RON   -0.16%
Bittnet : Investor Day - 15 April 2022

04/11/2022 | 11:41am EDT
Current Report nr. 14 / 2022

Current report according toDate of reportLaw 24/2017, FSA Reg 5/2018 11.04.2022

Name of the issuing entity

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A.

Legal Adress

Strada Șoimus Nr. 23, Bloc 2, Apartament 24, Sector 4, Bucuresti

Adress

Strada Tudor Arghezi 8-10, București 020945

Telefon/Fax

021.527.16.00 / 021.527.16.98

Fiscal Code

21181848

Number with the Trade Registration

J40/3752/2007

The market where the securities issued are traded:Segment: BSE Main Market; Category: StandardTicker

BNET - shares

BNET23, BNET23A, BNET23C - bonds

Subscribed and paid share capital

48,043,690.40 RON

Total number of shares

480.436.904 shares face value RON 0.10 per share

Bittnet Investor Day - 15 April 2022

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Company" / "Issuer") informs the Market about the event Bittnet Investor Day, which will take place on April 15, starting with 09:30 AM at the new headquarters in One Cotroceni Park building - address Str. Progress no. 1, building B, floor 4, Bucharest.

The event is organized at the same time as the 7th anniversary from listing of BNET shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange. The event is dedicated to all investors - shareholders, bondholders, individual and institutional investors, analysts, as well as media and journalists. Participants will have the opportunity to interact directly with the Group and its management.

During Investor Day, Bittnet team will present management's vision for future growth stages, both organically and through M&A, capital market plans for 2022 and strategy for the coming years. The detailed agenda of the event below:

09:30 - 10:00

ARRIVAL OF PARTICIPANTS (at HQ) / ONLINE LOGIN OF PARTICIPANTS (online)

10:00 - 10:05

INTRO

10:05 - 10:20

WELCOME SPEECH

Mihai Logofatu, CEO & Co-founder Bittnet Group

10:20 - 10:30

ECONOMIC CONTEXT AND THE STOCK EXCHANGE Surprise guest

10:30 - 10:40

BITTNET VISION: stages of development, operational excellence, growth through M&A

Mihai Logofatu, CEO & Co-founder Bittnet Group

10:40 - 10:50

THE ROLE OF EDUCATION IN BITTNET BUSINESS Cristina Ratiu, CEO Bittnet Training

10:50 - 11:05

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Cristian Herghelegiu, CEO Dendrio & Vice President for Technology, Bittnet Group

11:05 - 11:15

WHAT DOES MANGEND SERVICES MEAN - HOW WE LEARN FROM USA Alexandru Ana, Technical Account Manager & CEO ITPrepared

11:15 - 11:20

MARKETING & BUSINESS

Alina Tudose, Marketing Director / Consultant Bittnet Group

11:20 - 11:30

ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE: WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BUILD AN INCLUSIVE, FLEXIBLE CULTURE, BASED ON GOODNESS AND PERFORMANCE

Diana Rosetka, CEO Equatorial / Chief People &Culture Officer Bittnet Group

11:30 - 11:40

WHAT'S NEXT IN 2022 FOR INVESTORS Cristian Logofatu, Co-founder Bittnet Group

11:40 - 12:00

Q&A

The event is open to all interested parties. To participate at Bittnet HQ, please reserve your place by filling out the form at the link below. Places are limited, depending on availability, you will receive confirmation of participation:

https://investors.bittnet.ro/ro/ziua-investitorului-bittnet-2022/

There will be the option to ask questions during the event after each section of the agenda and especially at the end in the dedicated Q&A section. We encourage interested parties to ask questions, including the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meetings from 20 April 2022, given the extended time we will allocate to this event.

Bittnet Investor Day will also be broadcast live on CiscoWebex and there will be the option to ask questions online in the Q&A section of the platform. We also invite investors to send us their questions to the email address: investors@bittnet.ro .

The event will be broadcast live on Bittnet Group's social media networks.

President of the Board

Mihai Alexandru Constantin Logofatu

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
