Bittnet : Announcement 14th coupon payment BNET22 bonds

BITTNET SYSTEMS SA (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the investors that the 14th coupon payment for the Company's bond issue - dated 8th September 2017, symbol BNET22 - will be made on 15.03.2021. The payment will be made through the Central Depository and Banca Transilvania - as The Paying Agent - to the bond holders registered in the Bond Holders Registry at the reference Date: 08.03.2021. The interest will be paid via bank transfer directly to the accounts of all participants in the RoClear System, to the bondholders' bank accounts which were confirmed by the bondholders in the Subscription Form, or to the bank accounts which were notified to the Payment Agent by the bondholders. The interest rate is 9% per year and the interest amount is a gross of RON 2.2500 / bond. The Company's corporate bonds are tradeable on the Bonds-SMT Market, administered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, starting with 28thNovember 2017 - under the BNET22 ticker.

CR01/10.03.2021 BNET22