Bittnet : Investor Day

Bittnet Systems SA (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the investors and the press about the thematic event of 'Investor Day', which will take place on April 15th, starting from 11:00 AM.

Given the current context, the event will be fully organized online. All the interested parties are invited to register for the event at the following link: https://investors.bittnet.ro/ro/ziua-investitorului-bittnet-2021/

The event is open to all shareholders, individual and institutional investors, analysts, and the media. Participants will be able to interact directly with the Company and its management. During the event, the Bittnet team will present the strategy for 2021. The detailed agenda for the event can be found below: