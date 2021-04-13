Log in
Bittnet : Investor Day

04/13/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
Bittnet Systems SA (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the investors and the press about the thematic event of 'Investor Day', which will take place on April 15th, starting from 11:00 AM.
Given the current context, the event will be fully organized online. All the interested parties are invited to register for the event at the following link: https://investors.bittnet.ro/ro/ziua-investitorului-bittnet-2021/

The event is open to all shareholders, individual and institutional investors, analysts, and the media. Participants will be able to interact directly with the Company and its management. During the event, the Bittnet team will present the strategy for 2021. The detailed agenda for the event can be found below:

10:50 - 11:00 Logarea participantilor
11:00 - 11:10 Cristian Logofatu, cofondator
11:10 - 11:20 Sesiune Q&A
11:20 - 11:30 Cristian Herghelegiu, VP Technology
11:30 - 11:40 Sesiune Q&A
11:40 - 11:50 Dan Berteanu, VP Education
11:50 - 12:00 Sesiune Q&A
12:00 - 12:10 Mihai Logofatu, CEO
12:10 - 12:20 Sesiune Q&A

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
