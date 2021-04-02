Log in
BITTNET SYSTEMS SA

BITTNET SYSTEMS SA

(BNET)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 04/01
0.697 RON   -0.14%
Bittnet : Notification of buyback BNET22 bond issue

04/02/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
Bittnet Systems SA (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs investors about the decision of the Board of Directors dated 01.04.2021 to activate the call option for the early buyback of the BNET22 corporate bond issue.
According to the Memorandum to trading admission on the SMT-Bonds Market of BSE, the buyback price of the BNET22 issue is 100% of the nominal value and the registration date for identifying the bondholders who benefit from the early redemption is 06.05.2021.

The payment date will be 13.05.2021 so that the Issuer can perform all the technical procedures together with the Central Depository to complete this operation.
Also, according to the BSE Code, BNET22 bonds will be suspended from trading starting with 05.05.2021, and the last trading day will be 04.05.2021.

The redemption value of the BNET22 issue will include the interest as a coupon fraction calculated for a number of days equal to the interval from the date of payment of the last full coupon (Coupon no. 14 of 15.03.2021) until the date of actual payment of the nominal value, 13.05.2021 inclusive.

The Company took this decision in order to increase the profitability by reducing the financial expenses with interest.

CR21/02.04.2021

Decizie CA - BNET22 bond buyback

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 17:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
