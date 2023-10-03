(Alliance News) - Bivictrix Therapeutics PLC on Tuesday said it has appointed Adrian Howd as chief financial officer and chief business officer as CFO Alex Hughes is set to step down next Friday after just seven months in the role.

The Macclesfield, England-based biotechnology company focusing on cancer therapies had appointed Hughes as CFO in March. No further details for his departure have been disclosed.

Chief Executive Officer, Tiffany Thorn said: "We are delighted to welcome Adrian as [CFO] and [CBO]. His substantial financial acumen, combined with his strong track record of strategic and operational success with UK oncology businesses will be invaluable, as we look to secure partnership deals and accelerate BiVictriX towards our next phase of development."

Howd has over 20 years of experience within the biopharmaceutical industry. He served as chief investment officer and CEO to Malin PLC from 2015 to 2018 and is currently a board memeber at Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd.

Shares in Bivictrix were down 7.1% at 13.00 pence each in London on Tuesday midday.

