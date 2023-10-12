(Alliance News) - Bivictrix Therapeutics PLC on Thursday said its Bi-Cygni antibody-drug conjugate, BVX001, showed survival rates more than doubled in a pre-clinical model of acute myeloid leukaemia.

The Macclesfield, England-based biotechnology company is focused on cancer therapies. Its announcement comes after it reported in July positive efficacy data for BVX001, which showed tumour regressions of up to 97%.

The data strengthens the preclinical data package for BVX001, Bivictrix said, and accelerates its progress towards investigational new drug studies.

The median survival rate for BVX001 treatment is around 129 days, compared to 91 days with HiDAC, the highest accepted dose of clinically approved AML drug Cytarabine, it said.

Back in August, Bivictrix was granted a US patent for BVX001.

Chief Executive Officer Tiffany Thorn said: "[AML] remains a significant unmet medical need, linked to one of the poorest overall survival rates across all cancers. All currently approved AML therapies are associated with severely toxic side effects, including potentially fatal infections and sepsis, limiting their use to younger, fitter patients. We are greatly encouraged by this recent pre-clinical data, demonstrating that BVX001 provides clear survival benefits, even in this challenging AML model. This data adds further strength to our existing and comprehensive pre-clinical data package, as we accelerate work towards obtaining regulatory approval to support the progression of BVX001 into human trials."

Shares in Bivictrix were down 3.0% at 12.13 pence each in London on Thursday at around midday.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

