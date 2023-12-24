Certain A Shares of BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023.

Certain A Shares of BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 366 days starting from 23-DEC-2022 to 24-DEC-2023.



Details:

Sun Chengsi shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares, within 36 months after the listing date. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. Within 6 months from resignation, may not transfer shares held.



Shareholders with shareholdings of over 5%, National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Phase II Co., Ltd. shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares, within 12 months after the listing date. Within 36 months from September 1, 2021 (date of completion of the change of business registration for the capital increase of the enterprise in the company), shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Shareholders, Shenzhen Dachen Chuangtong Equity Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zhongchuan Ganzhi Ocean Wuxi Chanye Fund (Limited Partnership), China Internet Investment Fund (Limited Partnership), Shanghai Chengxin Chengyi Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership), Baitai (Shenzhen) Enterprise Management Consulting Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Guangzhou Huaxin Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Fuhai Xincai Phase II Venture Capital Fund Partnership (Limited. Partnership), Shenzhen Fangtailai Enterprise Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), SME Development Fund (Shenzhen Nanshan Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Nanshan OFC Small Medium Micro VC Fund Partnership Enterprise (LP), Langma No. 28 (Shenzhen) Venture Capital Center (Limited Partnership), Langma No. 27 (Shenzhen) Venture Capital Center (Limited Partnership), Taidesheng (Shenzhen) Enterprise Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Pingyang Kunyi Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Qianhai Landian Electronic Information Industry Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Hangzhou Haida Mingde Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (L.P.), Shenzhen Nanshan AVIC Unmanned System Equity Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (LP), Baisheng (Shenzhen) Enterprise Management Consulting Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Hongxin Consulting Management Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Guoxin South No. 2 Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Horgos Dadao Venture Capital Corporation Limited, Shanghai Zhengyi Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., Jiaxing Kaiyun Growth No. 1 Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shanghai Beyond Moore Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Guoke Ruihua Phase III Equity Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (L.P.), TEDA Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Wu Yisheng, Zhou Zhengxian, Lu Wei, Xu Jianfeng, Feng Weitao, Sun Jing, Li Zimin, Feng Weisheng, Liu Ximei, Sun Liang, Chen Xiuying, Zhou Ya, Liu Xiaobin, Zheng Qiongtai, Long Hai, Pan Liwei, Liang Qiyan, Zhang Guoyun, Jiang Yanjun, Lu Hongfeng, Jiang Delong, Jin Xiaoguang, Sun Jianchao shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares, within 12 months after the listing date.



Shareholders, Bi Yusheng, Su Wei, Song Jianmin, Unicom Zhongjin Innovative Industry Equity Investment (Shenzhen) Partnership (Limited Partnership), Foshan Shangqi Delian Automobile Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Jiangsu Yahe Investment Management Co., Ltd., Qingdao Kunchen Equity Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Yuan Lixiang, Yuan Jing, Xi'an Tangxing Kechuang Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Jiayuan Chuangfu Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Fujian Pingtan Changsheng Anya Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zibo Zhongying Zhixin Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Qian Li shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares, within 12 months after the listing date. Within 36 months from date of transfer of shares of the issuer and fully payment of all share transfer payments, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Shareholders, Zhuhai Hongtu Zhanlu Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Guangdong Hongfu Galaxy Hongtu Venture Capital Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Silicon Motion, Inc. (Shanghai), Shenzhen Hongtu Yuechuan Equity Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (L.P.), Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd. shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares, within 12 months after the listing date. Within 36 months from September 1, 2021 (date of completion of the change of business registration for the capital increase of the enterprise in the company), shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



He Han, Xu Qian, Wang Pan, Li Shuaiduo, Huang Yanfeng, Wang Can, Cai Dong shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares, within 12 months after the listing date. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. Within 6 months from resignation, may not transfer shares held.



Wang Can, Li Zhenhua, Xu Yonggang shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares, within 12 months after the listing date. Within 6 months after resignation, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. Within 4 years from the completion of the aforementioned lockup period, the pre-IPO shares transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total pre-IPO shares held.